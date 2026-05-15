Everton lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted Toffees XI for Premier League fixture

By Ben Knapton | 15 May 2026 10:21 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 10:33

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye remains a minor injury doubt for Sunday's Premier League visit of Sunderland to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Senegal international was absent from last weekend's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace due to an unspecified injury, albeit one that David Moyes admitted was not serious.

However, while Moyes is yet to face the media, Gueye's status for the penultimate gameweek remains up in the air, so Tim Iroegbunam may be required in midfield alongside England World Cup hopeful James Garner once more.

Jack Grealish (foot) is one of two guaranteed absentees for the hosts this weekend, so Iliman Ndiaye and Merlin Rohl should flank Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the in-form Beto in an unchanged attack.

Scorer of Everton's second in the draw with Palace, Beto has now netted five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, more than he managed in his first 30 games of the season (four).

Jarrad Branthwaite is the Toffees' only other definite omission for the visit of Sunderland, so Michael Keane and James Tarkowski - who both scored and provided an assist last weekend - are safe in front of Jordan Pickford.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Ball, Ndiaye; Beto

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Everton

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