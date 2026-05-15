Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 10:16

Looking to provide some late-season cheer for their disillusioned fanbase, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Fulham to Molineux for a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Old Gold are crawling towards the conclusion of a nightmare campaign in the top flight, whilst the Cottagers are still nurturing hope of qualifying for European competition next season.

Match preview

Since a shock 2-1 victory over current Premier League champions Liverpool at Molineux on March 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a seven-game winless run (D2 L5) in all competitions as they wait for their unavoidable relegation to the Championship.

For a 19th match in this wretched top-flight campaign, Wolves failed to find the net last Saturday afternoon, when goals from Jack Hinshelwood, Lewis Dunk and Yankuba Minteh secured a routine 3-0 victory for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Following that sobering loss on the South Coast last time out, Rob Edwards's sorry bunch remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings, three points behind 19th-placed Burnley and 20 points back from Tottenham Hotspur in 17th spot.

Last weekend's fixture at Brighton resulted in Wolves' 24th league defeat of the 2025-26 campaign, with the proud Black Country club never recording more losses in a 38-game season.

All three of the Old Gold's Premier League triumphs have arrived at Molineux this term, however, Sunday's hosts are winless in their past three home contests, including a defeat to relegation-threatened Spurs on April 25.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Facing issues further up the Premier League rankings, Fulham are in serious danger of being spat out of the race for European football, with the West Londoners winning just one of their past five league fixtures (D1 L3).

The Cottagers' hopes of snatching a top-seven finish were severely dented last time out at Craven Cottage, where a second-half strike from Brazilian starlet Rayan handed Bournemouth a narrow 1-0 success.

As is the case with this weekend's hosts, Fulham have netted just once across their past five Premier League battles, meaning that they have dropped to 11th position, five points behind seventh-placed Brighton with only two matches remaining.

Consequently, Marco Silva's men need to secure their second victory over Wolves this term on Sunday to have any chance of seeing the continental lights later this year, with the Cottagers failing to complete a league double over the Old Gold in the past 46 campaigns.

Only Leeds United (15), Burnley (9) and Wolves (5) have collected fewer than Fulham's 16 Premier League points on the road this season, with this weekend's visitors scoring just 16 goals across 18 away contests so far.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form:

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Fulham Premier League form:

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Team News

© Imago

Wolves are sweating over the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa, and it is currently unclear whether the shot-stopper will return to action on Sunday.

Starting the defeat at Brighton, backup keeper Daniel Bentley could feature once again, with the veteran conceding seven goals across three Premier League appearances in 2025-26.

The hosts' goalkeeping issues are increased further by the absence of former West Bromwich Albion man Sam Johnstone (shoulder).

Dismissed during the defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, Fulham's Joachim Andersen is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Last starting a Premier League fixture on March 4, Issa Diop is preparing to replace the Danish defender in the Cottagers' backline in the West Midlands.

Both struggling with muscle-strain setbacks, Ryan Sessegnon and Alex Iwobi are doubts for Sunday afternoon's clash at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde, Armstrong

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Muniz

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Fulham

Chasing down a faint European dream, Fulham will be looking to take advantage of their already-relegated hosts on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the Cottagers' poor away record, they should have enough quality and motivation to conquer the division's bottom side in Wolves.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.