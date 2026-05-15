Japan name World Cup squad: Major Kaoru Mitoma decision made as Hajime Moriyasu selects 26-player group

By Darren Plant | 15 May 2026 09:59 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 10:07

Brighton & Hove star Kaoru Mitoma has been left out of Japan's squad for the World Cup.

The 28-year-old was viewed as Japan's key player ahead of a tournament where they are anticipating a deep run on the back of notable wins over the likes of Brazil and England.

However, Mitoma suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend's 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler revealed on Thursday that "a clear schedule" cannot be given on the recovery of the 31-cap playmaker.

Nevertheless, Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu has taken the decision to omit Mitoma from his plans for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

© Imago

"This will hurt him"

Speaking on Mitoma after revealing his squad, Moriyasu conceded that Mitoma would be "hurt" by his decision to leave him out of the travelling group.

He said: "This will hurt him more than it hurts anyone.

"I hope once he gets over this, he will recover as quickly as possible and get back to playing with total freedom."

Mitoma would have been participating at his second World Cup, after making four appearances in the 2022 edition when Japan reached the last 16 before losing to Croatia in a penalty shootout.

© Iconsport / AFLO SPORT

Liverpool midfielder Endo included in Japan World Cup squad

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo has been selected in the squad, despite the Liverpool midfielder having been sidelined since February 11.

The 33-year-old has recently returned to training after ankle surgery, with Arne Slot hopeful that the veteran may feature in his squad before the end of 2025-26.