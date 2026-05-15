Chelsea striker now Barcelona top transfer target instead of Julian Álvarez

By Axel Clody | 15 May 2026 09:04

Barcelona have reportedly shifted their full attention to a new attacking target after the pursuit of Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid proved unrealistic.

Reports from Spain indicate that sporting director Deco has identified a new summer priority for the frontline. Alvarez had been considered the club's dream signing since last summer, and Barcelona representatives maintained their interest over a long period. However, the club had set a maximum budget of €100m (£87m) for the deal, while Atletico publicly stated they had no intention of selling and were not prepared to negotiate.

During the course of this week, widespread speculation also emerged over Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Alvarez, with the financially powerful French champions understood to be ready to outbid their Spanish rivals.

Barcelona turn to Joao Pedro

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to respected Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have now turned their full attention to Chelsea striker Joao Pedro.

Club representatives believe the deal could be done this summer for a fee in the region of €70m (£60.7m), though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported slightly earlier that the realistic price tag is likely to climb towards €100m (£86.8m).

The situation on the market could shift considerably should Chelsea fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. Such a scenario would likely push the asking price down significantly. Barcelona are also keen to complete the deal before Pedro departs for Brazil duty at the upcoming World Cup.

Why Joao Pedro suits Barca

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

From a tactical perspective, the 24-year-old represents a far closer replacement for Robert Lewandowski than Alvarez would have done, owing to his more prominent physical profile.

He offers a constant aerial threat inside the penalty area, an element noticeably absent from the rest of Barcelona's current attack, while scouts are said to greatly admire his ability to link play seamlessly with the midfield.

Despite these strengths, Pedro's goal record does not yet match the staggering output Lewandowski maintained throughout his career. The Brazilian has eight international caps to his name and this season represented his first experience of the Champions League, the competition in which ambitious Barcelona intend to dominate for years to come.