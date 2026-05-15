Preview: Antalyaspor vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 15 May 2026 09:58

Antalyaspor will host Kocaelispor in the final game of the Super Lig season on Sunday night at the Corendon Airlines Park.

The hosts know a victory could potentially save them from relegation if other results go their way, while the visitors are comfortable in the knowledge they have already secured their status in the top flight for next season.

Match preview

Antalyaspor currently occupy the final place in the relegation zone as they sit 16th on 29 points, two points off Genclerbirligi, who are currently set to play Super Lig football next season.

The hosts do not come into this game full of confidence, as they have not won in their last five matches, leading to this precarious situation that requires them to collect all three points on the final day to have a chance of securing safety.

Fans will hope that at a bare minimum that Antalyaspor can put in a better performance than their last game, as they lost 4-2 to Galatasaray.

They will need to add to their four wins at home to ensure they remain in the division, as they only collected 16 points in front of their own fans this campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Kocaelispor know they will be playing in the Super Lig coming into this fixture, and so they will essentially only be playing for pride as they cannot be relegated or qualify for European competition.

The visitors have been in poor form in recent weeks, as they have not secured a win since March 9 when they beat Eyupspor.

They were also beaten last time out by Fatih Karagumruk at Turka Arac Muayene Kocaeli Stadyumu, extending their winless streak to eight; it's a side already relegated, so it should provide Antalyaspor with some confidence.

However, fans will be hopeful Kocaelispor can do the double in the league over the hosts after they won the return game 2-1 in December.

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Antalyaspor will be without Ege İzmirli due to injury, while Erdogan Yesilyurt will not be available for this huge clash as he is suspended.

The hosts will hope Samuel Ballet can find form in this game and add to his four goals this season to help earn the win to keep them in the division.

Kocaelispor have a long list of absentees, as they will be without Botond Balogh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Petkovic and Mateusz Wieteska due to injuries.

The visitors will be hoping Serdar Dursun can add to his tally of six goals; should he do so, then he will finish as the club's top scorer, either tied with Petkovic or, if he bags a brace, as the outright best finisher in the side.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Yigiter; Balci, Giannetti, Turkmen, Paal; Sinik, Saric, Ceesay, Dikmen, Omur; Ballet

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Oztasdelen; Oguz, Dijksteel, Smolcic, Haidara; Nonge, Cafumana, Susoho; Agyei, Dursun, Keles

We say: Antalyaspor 1-1 Kocaelispor

Neither side comes into this in fine form, as they have struggled to secure wins in the last several weeks. Antalyaspor need the victory, but they do not inspire confidence from their performances that they will be able to do this and so should come up short, only being able to secure a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.