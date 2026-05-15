Sunderland lineup vs. Everton: Predicted Black Cats XI for Premier League fixture

By Ben Knapton | 15 May 2026 10:32

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is expected to receive an attacking injury boost for Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Black Cats held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw in gameweek 36, although that result was undoubtedly two points dropped for Sunderland, as Red Devils goalkeeper Senne Lammens made four crucial saves at the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris welcomed wide men Nilson Angulo and Jocelin Ta Bi back from injury last weekend, but Bertrand Traore was not involved owing to the knee injury he sustained a couple of months ago.

The 30-year-old is now believed to have made a full recovery from his issue and will likely be part of the squad on Sunday, but there is little chance of him making the starting XI after eight weeks out.

Instead, Le Bris should maintain faith in Trai Hume and Chemsdine Talbi on the flanks, joining Brian Brobbey and Enzo Le Fee in an identical four-man attacking quartet to last week.

A strong candidate for signing of the season, Granit Xhaka joins Man United and Chelsea-linked Noah Sadiki in midfield - the latter has just opened the door to a move to either Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

As Sunderland failed with an appeal over Daniel Ballard's red card at Wolverhampton Wanderers and subsequent three-game ban, Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele should pair up in a four-man rearguard.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Sunderland

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