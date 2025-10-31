Ahead of Monday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Everton, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Two clubs connected by England's number one will square off at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening, as Sunderland host Everton in the Premier League gameweek 10 finale.

The Black Cats have already accrued a stunning 17 points since their promotion from the Championship, three of which were won at Stamford Bridge in last weekend's remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea.

Meanwhile, David Moyes's men find themselves six points worse off in the Premier League table, having suffered back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur without scoring.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 184

Sunderland wins: 71

Draws: 30

Everton wins: 83

A fixture with rich history in English football, Sunderland and Everton have crossed paths 184 times down the years since their inaugural meeting in the 1890-91 First Division, which ended 1-0 in the Toffees' favour.

That slender success represented the first of Everton's 83 wins in this fixture, slightly more than Sunderland's 71, while 30 draws have been played out by the Black Cats and the Toffees.

The first meeting in the 2025-26 Premier League season will end an eight-year dry spell in this fixture, which was previously not contested since the third round of the 2017-18 EFL Cup, where a young Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice in a 3-0 Everton victory.

The Toffees also strode to a pair of wins over the doomed Black Cats in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, putting three past Jordan Pickford at the Stadium of Light and two past him at Goodison Park before signing him at the end of that season.

Sunderland had previously taught Everton a footballing lesson of their own in a 3-0 home win in 2016, but only after they were pummelled 6-2 at Goodison Park in November 2015, thanks partly to an Arouna Kone hat-trick.

The Black Cats have managed a respectable four wins from their last 10 matches against Everton in all tournaments, but they endured an abysmal 19-match winless run in this fixture from January 2002 to November 2012, suffering 14 losses in that time.

David Moyes's Everton memorably slaughtered Sunderland 7-1 during that sequence in a 2007 Premier League game, while the Black Cats' biggest win in this battle came via a 7-0 scoreline on Boxing Day 1934.

Last 20 meetings

Sep 20, 2017: Everton 3-0 Sunderland (EFL Cup)

Feb 25, 2017: Everton 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2016: Sunderland 0-3 Everton (Premier League)

May 11, 2016: Sunderland 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2015: Everton 6-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 09, 2015: Everton 0-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2014: Sunderland 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 12, 2014: Sunderland 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2013: Everton 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2013: Sunderland 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2012: Everton 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2012: Everton 4-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 27, 2012: Sunderland 0-2 Everton (FA Cup)

Mar 17, 2012: Everton 1-1 Sunderland (FA Cup)

Dec 26, 2011: Sunderland 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2011: Everton 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Nov 22, 2010: Sunderland 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2010: Everton 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2009: Sunderland 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

May 03, 2009: Sunderland 0-2 Everton (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 25, 2017: Everton 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2016: Sunderland 0-3 Everton (Premier League)

May 11, 2016: Sunderland 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2015: Everton 6-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 09, 2015: Everton 0-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2014: Sunderland 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 12, 2014: Sunderland 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2013: Everton 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2013: Sunderland 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2012: Everton 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Read more on Sunderland vs Everton

No Data Analysis info