Fulham predicted XI vs. Wolves: Possible lineup for Premier League battle

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 10:35

Fulham are prepared to be without star centre-back Joachim Andersen for Sunday's Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Danish defender received a red card during the home defeat to Bournemouth at Craven Cottage last weekend, when Rayan netted the winner for the visiting Cherries.

As a result, head coach Marco Silva needs to select a new partner for Calvin Bassey in the backline, with Issa Diop likely to be drafted into the starting XI.

Further up field, Fulham are screaming out for attacking inspiration after scoring just once in their past five matches, with Raul Jimenez missing the Bournemouth defeat due to illness.

Sacrificed halfway through the Cherries loss, Emile Smith Rowe should start in the attacking-midfield role for the visitors on Sunday.

10-strike Harry Wilson is one goal away from recording his best-ever league campaign by that metric for Fulham, with the Wales international a shoo-in to feature on the right flank.

On the other side, the Cottagers remain without the talents of Alex Iwobi and left-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Muniz

>Click here to see how Wolves could line up for this match