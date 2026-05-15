Wolves predicted XI vs. Fulham: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 10:25 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 10:36

Wolverhampton Wanderers are prepared to make significant changes at both ends of the pitch for Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

Rob Edwards's side failed to find the net for a 19th top-flight game this term during the loss at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

That failure to breach the Seagulls could cost Hwang Hee-Chan his spot in the XI, with Adam Armstrong becoming the focal point and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde returning to the team.

On the right flank, Pedro Lima struggled on the South Coast last time out, with Rodrigo Gomes potentially replacing the 19-year-old at wing-back this weekend.

Toti Gomes is set to be uprooted at centre-back to make room for Ladislav Krejci, who has been a standout performer during a difficult campaign for Sunday's hosts.

Seeming increasingly likely to join Atletico Madrid over the summer, Joao Gomes will partner Andre in the engine room of Wolves once again.

Looking for his first clean sheet of the Premier League campaign at the fourth attempt, Daniel Bentley will start in goal if first-choice Jose Sa remains sidelined.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Bentley; Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde, Armstrong

>Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this match