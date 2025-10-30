Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.





© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 114

Man Utd wins: 54

Draws: 24

Nott'm Forest wins: 36

Man United and Nottingham Forest have butted heads a total of 114 times across all competitions, with the Red Devils leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 54 wins to the Tricky Trees' 36, while there have also been 24 draws played out between the two clubs.

The very first meeting between these two teams took place back in October 1892 when Man United (known then as Newton Heath) drew 1-1 with Forest in the old Division One. Forest won 3-1 away from home just three months later, while the Red Devils had to wait until 1907 to win their first match against the Midlands outfit (4-0) - one of just six victories in their first 23 meetings across all competitions up until 1935.

Both teams regularly battled it out in Division One from the late 1950s right up until the beginning of the Premier League era in 1992, with Man United winning 31 times compared to Forest's 18 over a 64-game period.

One of the most notable encounters between these two clubs during this spell was the 1992 League Cup final, with Brian McClair scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 with at Wembley to help Sir Alex Ferguson get one over Brian Clough.

Man United have dominated this fixture in the Premier League, with 14 wins recorded across 20 games, including a memorable 8-1 thrashing of the Tricky Trees at the City Ground in February 1999.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored four goals while both Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole netted two each. Forest have only beaten Man United four times as a Premier League club, including a 3-2 win at Old Trafford in December 2024 - their first win at the Theatre of Dreams for 30 years.

Four months later, Forest completed the league double over Man United for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign under the management of Brian Clough, with former Red Devils winger Anthony Elanga scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the City Ground.

Previous meetings

Apr 02, 2025: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2024: Man Utd 2-3 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2024: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Man Utd (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Dec 30, 2023: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Man Utd 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2023: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2023: Man Utd 2-0 Nott'm Forest (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 25, 2023: Nott'm Forest 0-3 Man Utd (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Dec 27, 2022: Man Utd 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 06, 1999: Nott'm Forest 1-8 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 26, 1998: Man Utd 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 26, 1996: Nott'm Forest 0-4 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sep 14, 1996: Man Utd 4-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Apr 28, 1996: Man Utd 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 27, 1995: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 17, 1994: Man Utd 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Aug 22, 1994: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 27, 1993: Man Utd 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 02, 2025: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2024: Man Utd 2-3 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2023: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Man Utd 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2023: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2022: Man Utd 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 06, 1999: Nott'm Forest 1-8 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 26, 1998: Man Utd 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 26, 1996: Nott'm Forest 0-4 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sep 14, 1996: Man Utd 4-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)