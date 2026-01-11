Conor Bradley injury update: Fears confirmed as fans question if Liverpool will sign a defender in January transfer window

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 13:37

Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the rest of Liverpool's season after the defender suffered a significant knee injury that requires surgery, though he has avoided an ACL injury.

The Reds will hope to end a streak of three consecutive stalemates, when they take on Barnsley in the FA Cup on Monday.

Liverpool earned a point in the Premier League on Thursday in their last match, drawing 0-0 with league-leaders Arsenal, though their strong performance was overshadowed by the injury suffered by Bradley.

The Northern Irishman attempted to clear the ball away late in the second half but landed awkwardly before being stretchered off.

Liverpool have confirmed that the defender is set to undergo surgery, and no specific timeframe has been set on his recovery, though he will miss the rest of 2025-26.

© Imago / Sportimage

What are Liverpool's options after Bradley injury?

Jeremie Frimpong was signed in the summer as a backup to both Bradley and winger Mohamed Salah, so it is likely that the Dutchman will fill in on the right side of defence.

Slot will understandably worry about whether he can rely on Frimpong given the 25-year-old has already suffered two muscle injuries this term, and it is hard to see him remaining fit for the rest of the campaign due to his intense style of play.

Joe Gomez has considerable experience on the right flank, but playing him would mean deploying all three available centre-backs.

Calvin Ramsey came into the team for the side's EFL Cup loss against Crystal Palace in October, though his limited experience makes him an unlikely option.

© Imago / Buzzi

Why Liverpool must strengthen in January transfer window

Dominik Szoboszlai will almost certainly be used more frequently in defence following news of Bradley's injury, but moving him away from midfield would make that area of the pitch considerably weaker.

Slot has so far only shown trust in four midfielders - Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Szoboszlai - and he has often started at least three of them every game.

Starting Szoboszlai at right-back would leave the Reds with no midfield depth, while starting Gomez would leave Slot with no centre-back depth.

Frimpong may be the one to fill in for most of the season, but moving him away from attack would leave the frontline even lighter than it already is due to Alexander Isak's injury.

Continuing with the squad as it is would be foolish, though it remains to be seen if Liverpool look to make any first-team additions in any position.