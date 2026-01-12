Team News: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 20:38

Newcastle United and Manchester City come face-to-face at St James' Park in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday night.

The Magpies have avoided defeat in their last 13 home matches, while the Citizens are undefeated in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Newcastle United

Out: Dan Burn (rib), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (muscle), William Osula (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring)

Doubtful: Anthony Elanga (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Barnes; Wissa

Manchester City

Out: John Stones (muscle), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland