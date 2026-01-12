EFL Cup
Newcastle
Jan 13, 2026 8.00pm
St. James' Park
Man City

Team News: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Newcastle vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Newcastle United and Manchester City come face-to-face at St James' Park in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday night. 

The Magpies have avoided defeat in their last 13 home matches, while the Citizens are undefeated in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides. 

NEWCASTLE UTD vs. MANCHESTER CITY

 

Newcastle United

Out: Dan Burn (rib), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (muscle), William Osula (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring)

Doubtful: Anthony Elanga (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Barnes; Wissa

Manchester City

Out: John Stones (muscle), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Newcastle United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe