Newcastle United lineup vs. Manchester City: Predicted XI for EFL Cup semi-final first leg encounter

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Jan 2026 13:37 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 14:22

Eddie Howe will be forced into another defensive change for Newcastle United's EFL Cup semi-final first leg meeting with Manchester City at St James' Park on Tuesday night.

Dan Burn (rib), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Jamaal Lascelles (muscle) have all been ruled out of recent Newcastle games due to ongoing injury problems, and Tino Livramento has become the newest defender to join the injury list.

The full-back picked up what looked to be a hamstring injury in Newcastle's eventual penalty victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup third-round, ruling him out of this EFL Cup fixture.

As a result, Lewis Hall is likely to return to the left-back position, while Lewis Miley could replace Kieran Trippier, who only recently returned to fitness, at right-back, with Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman remaining in central defence.

Further forward, William Osula (ankle) and Anthony Elanga (knock) are unavailable, while Jacob Murphy is also a doubt after sitting out the meeting with Bournemouth.

Harvey Barnes has scored four goals in his last two matches for the Magpies, and the winger is expected to keep his place in the starting 11 for this encounter with the Citizens.

Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa started together in the victory over Bournemouth, and they could be joined by Barnes and Anthony Gordon in the front four.

Finally, Bruno Guimaraes dropped to the bench in the recent FA Cup game, and the Brazilian should return alongside Sandro Tonali in the middle of the park.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Barnes; Wissa

