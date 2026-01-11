Manchester United transfer news: 'Stance' on 'approach' to Premier League midfielder in January window revealed

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 07:29

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Elliot Anderson in January as Nottingham Forest's demands will be too high, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will play Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in the FA Cup, and interim boss Darren Fletcher will hope to impress fans and win his first game in charge.

Ruben Amorim's dismissal has thrown the club further into turmoil, with it unclear if United will look to make additions this month without a permanent manager in post.

United have been consistently linked with midfielders such as Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, but they have also been credited with an interest in Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

The Athletic claim that even if the club had a clear managerial direction, they would be unlikely to be able to sign Anderson due to Forest's pricey demands, and bringing the Englishman to Old Trafford could impact the their ability to comply with financial rules.

© Imago

Elliot Anderson: Why Nottingham Forest midfielder has stood out

Nottingham Forest are currently 17th in the Premier League, and their current manager Sean Dyche is the team's third of the season.

Anderson has excelled despite the club's problems, but the most impressive aspect of his performances has been the fact he has been influential with and without the ball.

No other midfielder ranks higher in the Premier League for progressive distance via passing (7,216 yards), and he also ranks third in the entire division for tackles won (38).

The 23-year-old has demonstrated immense athleticism, and his rounded skillset would make him a strong addition for many top sides.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

January transfer window: Why Amorim's sacking could be damaging

Amorim was one of the only proponents of a back-three system in the Premier League, and he was the only manager with expectations of qualifying for Europe to not play a back four.

United's next manager is highly likely to use a four-man defence, so while the club may have come up with a list of targets for a back-three system, they must carefully review any potential signing having sacked Amorim.

The demands of playing in midfield ahead of three centre-backs is vastly different to playing in front of two, and the Red Devils must make sure that they do not further bloat the squad with players that might not be suited to their next head coach.

Anderson has played ahead of a back three and a back four in his career, so he should be adaptable enough, though it remains to be seen how other targets like Adam Wharton would perform given Crystal Palace use three centre-backs.