Ruben Amorim sacked: Premier League club 'braced' for Man Utd to approach current manager

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Jan 2026 05:00

Manchester United are in the market for a new permanent boss following the high-profile dismissal of Ruben Amorim on Monday morning.

The Portuguese head coach left Old Trafford after a 14-month tenure that ended with a disappointing 1-1 draw against rivals Leeds United.

Amorim departed with the lowest win rate of any permanent boss in the club's history, securing victory in just 31.9% of his Premier League fixtures.

With the side currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table, the hierarchy are believed to be looking to appoint a replacement who can provide tactical stability and a clear vision.

The board are reportedly evaluating several candidates while Darren Fletcher oversees first-team duties in an interim capacity.

Premier League club 'braced' for Man Utd approach for their manager

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to Sun Sport, Fulham are preparing for an approach from the Red Devils for head coach Marco Silva.

The 48-year-old has reportedly stalled on a response to a three-and-a-half-year contract extension that was offered by the West London club back in November.

Silva is currently in the final months of his existing deal at Craven Cottage and is set to become a free agent in June.

The Portuguese tactician was previously linked with the Old Trafford vacancy before Amorim was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag in late 2024.

Fulham officials are understood to be on high alert as United scouts evaluate candidates capable of handling the demands of the Manchester giants.

Amorim sacked: Does Marco Silva fit the profile for Man Utd?

© Imago / Action Plus

The potential pursuit of Silva comes after Amorim was sacked following a recruitment stand-off where he demanded more control over transfer policy.

Silva has similarly expressed that his commitment to a project depends on the club matching his ambitions both on and off the pitch.

While Fulham have enjoyed a productive period under his leadership, the manager was critical of their late activity in previous windows, specifically regarding the £34.6m record signing of Brazilian forward Kevin.

The hierarchy at United must decide if they are willing to grant a new manager the authority that Amorim felt he was lacking during his final months.

Given the failure of the previous regime, the board may prioritise a coach with proven Premier League experience and the ability to manage the current group of players.