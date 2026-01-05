Man Utd predicted XI vs. Burnley: How the Red Devils could line up in Darren Fletcher's first game at the helm

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 20:39 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 20:54

Darren Fletcher is set to change Manchester United's formation for Wednesday's Premier League contest with Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Man United Under-18s head coach has been placed in temporary charge of the first team following the sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday morning.

Amorim's 3-4-3 formation has been heavily criticised during his time at the helm, and it is understood that Fletcher will immediately change the system, selecting a 4-2-3-1.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount could potentially return to the squad, with the pair recently absent due to muscular problems, and there is a chance that the club captain could be thrown straight back into the starting lineup here.

Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON) and Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON) are still absent due to international commitments, while Kobbie Mainoo (calf) Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Harry Maguire (thigh) are expected to miss out.

As a result, Fletcher does not have many options to change the players, so Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte could continue in the middle of midfield, with Patrick Dorgu, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko featuring further forward.

A change from a back three means that one of Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven will miss out, and it is likely to be the former.

Fletcher's two sons Tyler Fletcher and Jack Fletcher have recently been included in the first-team squad, but it remains to be seen whether that is again the case for this match due to the possible returns of Fernandes and Mount.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up for the match