Premier League Gameweek 21
Burnley
Jan 7, 2026 8.15pm
Man Utd

Burnley lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted Clarets XI for Premier League battle at Turf Moor

By | , Last updated:

Parker counting the absentees: How Burnley could line up against Man Utd
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Burnley head coach Scott Parker will once again be without the services of a number of first-team players for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Joe Worrall (muscle), Zian Flemming (muscle) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) have all been ruled out for the home side.

However, Maxime Esteve might be able to return - the 23-year-old was absent against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out through injury, but Parker is hopeful that the centre-back will be available for selection against the Red Devils.

Marcus Edwards dropped out of the starting lineup against Brighton but could now return in the final third of the field for the struggling Clarets.

Jaidon Anthony has netted four times for Burnley this term and is also expected to feature in an attacking area, while Armando Broja is likely to lead the line despite the fact that he has only scored once during the 2025-26 campaign.

Midfielder Florentino is once believed to have been a transfer target for Man United, and the 26-year-old will be aiming to make an impression against Darren Fletcher's side in this match.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Laurent; Edwards, Broja, Anthony

> Click here to see how Man United could line up for the match

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe