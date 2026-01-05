Burnley lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted Clarets XI for Premier League battle at Turf Moor

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 20:39 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 20:54

Burnley head coach Scott Parker will once again be without the services of a number of first-team players for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Joe Worrall (muscle), Zian Flemming (muscle) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) have all been ruled out for the home side.

However, Maxime Esteve might be able to return - the 23-year-old was absent against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out through injury, but Parker is hopeful that the centre-back will be available for selection against the Red Devils.

Marcus Edwards dropped out of the starting lineup against Brighton but could now return in the final third of the field for the struggling Clarets.

Jaidon Anthony has netted four times for Burnley this term and is also expected to feature in an attacking area, while Armando Broja is likely to lead the line despite the fact that he has only scored once during the 2025-26 campaign.

Midfielder Florentino is once believed to have been a transfer target for Man United, and the 26-year-old will be aiming to make an impression against Darren Fletcher's side in this match.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Laurent; Edwards, Broja, Anthony

