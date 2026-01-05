Man Utd manager latest: Ruben Amorim leaves Old Trafford with three embarrassing records that expose Premier League shortcomings

By Ben Sully | 05 Jan 2026 18:46 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 18:51

Ruben Amorim has left Manchester United with three unwanted records that exposed his difficult time in charge of the 20-time English champions.

The Man United board sacked Amorim less than 24 hours after his explosive pressure conference following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Amorim insisted that he wanted to be the club's "manager" rather than "head coach" indicating that he was not happy with the sporting structure at Old Trafford.

The relationship between Amorim and Man Utd's director of football, Jason Wilcox, reportedly deteriorated to a point where the head coach's position became untenable.

Amorim leaves Man Utd with three unwanted club records

Amorim has left the Red Devils in sixth position in the Premier League table after overseeing eight wins, seven draws and five defeats in 20 matches.

Unfortunately for the 40-year-old, he has also set three unwanted club records that have laid bare the unsuccessful nature of his tenure.

Amorim won just 15 of his 47 top-flight matches, giving him the worst Premier League win percentage of any Man United manager (32%).

As per Opta, the Portuguese coach also finished his tenure with the lowest clean sheet ratio and the worst goals conceded per game ratio of any Man United boss in the Premier League.

In regard to defeats, Amorim lost 19 league games during his 14 months in charge - only former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou lost more Premier League matches in the same period (21).

Why Amorim decision reflects poorly on Man Utd ownership

There have been plenty of times during Amorim's tenure where poor results on the pitch have given the ownership reason to dismiss the former Sporting Lisbon boss.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS regime opted to stick by Amorim, despite seeing the team finish in 15th place last season and lose to Tottenham Hotspur in May's Europa League final, denying them the chance to play European football this season.

As it proved, rather than results, Amorim's relationship with the club's hierarchy have ultimately played a decisive role in his sacking.

Of course, the Man United board needs to have a strong relationship with their head coach, but it is surely a concern that events behind the scenes have frustrated the ownership more than the team's struggles on the pitch.