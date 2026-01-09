Preview: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jan 2026 11:38

Commencing their quest for a third FA Cup final in four seasons, managerless Manchester United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford for Sunday's third-round tie.

The Red Devils kicked off the post-Ruben Amorim era with a 2-2 draw at Burnley in the midweek Premier League round, while the Seagulls put a dent in Manchester City's title aspirations in a 1-1 stalemate.

Match preview

As the powers-that-be peruse Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's CVs, another former Man United stalwart - Darren Fletcher - oversaw a four-goal Turf Moor thriller during his first match as caretaker boss.

The Scotsman's temporary appointment breathed new life into Benjamin Sesko, who struck his first Premier League brace against Scott Parker's relegation-threatened Clarets, but Ayden Heaven's own goal and Jaidon Anthony's stunner denied the Red Devils a precious victory.

Starting the post-Amorim era as they ended their disastrous spell under the Portuguese, Man Utd enter Sunday's showdown on the back of three straight draws in the top flight, but the abolishment of FA Cup replays means that there must be a winner and loser this weekend.

In spite of their perpetual problems since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, Man United have not suffered a third-round exit since the 2013-14 season, although they were prematurely knocked out by Fulham in last season's fifth round.

Should the Red Devils go all the way in 2025-26, Arsenal's long-standing record of 14 FA Cup triumphs will be equalled, and Man Utd would also have a path back into European action for their next long-term managerial appointment.

© Imago / Focus Images

Man United's 13 FA Cup triumphs is 13 more than Brighton have achieved in their modest history, but having enjoyed a meteoric rise from Championship challengers to Europa League contenders, a slice of silverware is the natural next step.

One-time finalists in 1983 - when they were sunk by none other than Man United in a replay - Brighton seldom slip up in the third round too, prevailing in 14 of their last 16 FA Cup matches at this stage of the competition.

The Seagulls have progressed from each of their last five third-round contests since a shock loss to Sheffield Wednesday in 2019-20, getting as far as the semis in 2022-23 and the quarter-finals in 2024-25, suffering penalty-shootout heartache each time.

Fabian Hurzeler's men have already enjoyed one positive result against a Mancunian mammoth in 2026 - Wednesday's stalemate with the Sky Blues at the Etihad - but that draw leaves them with just one win on their record from their last eight matches.

The visitors have also achieved just one away triumph since the start of October - a streak that includes a 4-2 loss to Man United at Old Trafford - and they have already been dumped out of the FA Cup six times by the Red Devils; no club has eliminated Brighton on more occasions.

Manchester United form (all competitions):

D

L

W

D

D

D

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

L

D

L

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man Utd's midfield ranks were strengthened at Burnley with the returns of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo from injury; the latter has naturally been tipped to enjoy a Red Devils revival now that Amorim has cleared out his office.

Harry Maguire was also on the bench again following an issue, meaning that Matthijs de Ligt (back) is the hosts' only absentee, but Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are competing in the latter stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mainoo for Casemiro is a viable change in the middle of the Man Utd pack, while Matheus Cunha is aiming to become just the fifth Premier League player since 1992 to score in five successive FA Cup games, after Marc Overmars, Darren Bent, Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku.

As for Brighton, Hurzeler has confirmed that Joel Veltman and Charalampos Kostoulas - who both missed the Man City draw with knocks - are on course to be fit for Sunday, but Yankuba Minteh (dead leg) is more of a doubt.

Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain absent for the Seagulls, though, as does reported Man Utd target Carlos Baleba due to Cameroon's AFCON progression.

Hurzeler revealed at his press conference that he will rotate his resources for the trip to Man United, spelling optimism for the likes of Jason Steele, ex-Red Devils striker Lewis Dunk, and evergreen 40-year-old James Milner.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Bayindir; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Mainoo, Ugarte; Cunha, Fernandes, Dorgu; Sesko

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Gross; Mitoma, Gomez, Watson; Welbeck

We say: Manchester United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (a.e.t, Man Utd win on penalties)

Man Utd vs. Brighton in the FA Cup has always led to one outcome in the past, but amid the off-field turmoil at Old Trafford, the Seagulls will no doubt sense an opportunity to banish those demons.

Changes on both ends could disrupt both teams' flow, though, and in a contest where there is no clear winner after 120 minutes, Fletcher's men have our vote to scrape through on spot kicks, as was the case in the 2023 semis.

