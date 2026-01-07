Burnley 2-2 Man Utd: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Sesko's brace cancelled out

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Jan 2026 22:17

Darren Fletcher was denied a fairy tale start as Manchester United manager in a 2-2 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Man Utd may have dominated the opening 45 minutes, with 68% of the ball and 12 shots to Burnley's two, including multiple efforts cleared off the line, but the Red Devils found themselves behind at the break after Ayden Heaven's unfortunate own-goal early in the half.

However, Burnley's lead did not last long after the restart as Benjamin Sesko fired Man Utd level just five minutes after kick-off, and the striker scored again to give the visitors the lead only 10 minutes later.

Burnley responded well to going behind, with Jaidon Anthony almost immediately equalising for the hosts with a stunning left-footed effort, and despite Man Utd's best efforts to regain the lead, including Shea Lacey's effort crashing off the bar, the game ended all square.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United were good value for the victory today, but the Red Devils were ultimately denied the three points by an unfortunate Heaven own-goal and an absolute stunner from Anthony.

Despite the result, Man Utd were far more inventive in attack and looked threatening on every venture forward into the Burnley half, although their defensive troubles remain.

Ultimately, it was not the immediate impact and improvement that Man Utd had hoped for following Ruben Amorim's dismissal, but the Red Devils have bigger things to focus on with the hunt for a new permanent manager ongoing.

Meanwhile, a point for Scott Parker's side does little to their standing in the Premier League, remaining in 18th place, but a point could prove helpful to their survival efforts as the season progresses.

BURNLEY VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Ayden Heaven own goal vs. Man Utd (13th min, Burnley 1-0 Man Utd)

Burnley take lead against Manchester United thanks to a deflection from Ayden Heaven! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1iG2jBZnpo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Burnley have an early lead!

Burnley work the ball down the left hand side and to Bashir Humphreys, who has plenty of time to get into the box and deliver a cross.

Humphrey's driven cross deflects off Heaven and is sent looping over Senne Lammens and into the far corner.

Benjamin Sesko goal vs. Burnley (50th min, Burnley 1-1 Man Utd)

Benjamin Šeško equalises for Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/ZIZlTW4Pjk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Sesko fires Man Utd level!

Bruno Fernandes receives the ball in the right channel and feeds a fantastic pass through the Burnley defence and into the path of Sesko's run inside the box.

Sesko lets the ball run and then fires a low effort across goal and into the bottom left corner.

Benjamin Sesko goal vs. Burnley (60th min, Burnley 1-2 Man Utd)

Benjamin Šeško gets ANOTHER to turn it around for Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/Q1U6dXG1MR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Sesko scores again and puts Man Utd into the lead!

Patrick Dorgu combines with Casemiro to unleash the winger down the left wing, and Dorgu whips a cross into the penalty area.

Dorgu's delivery perfectly picks out Sesko, and the striker finishes precisely into the bottom right corner.

Jaidon Anthony goal vs. Man Utd (66th min, Burnley 2-2 Man Utd)

Jaidon Anthony produces a beautiful finish to level it again at Turf Moor! ? pic.twitter.com/0igUMWxhUS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Anthony that is sensational! Burnley are back level!

The ball is fired into Anthony's feet just outside the Man Utd penalty area, the forward feints a shot and chops onto his left foot.

Anthony unleashes a left-footed effort that soars past Lammens and into the top left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BENJAMIN SESKO

© Imago / Action Plus

Sesko had a difficult opening 45 minutes, but the striker came alive in the second half, netting a quickfire brace to give the Red Devils the lead.

The forward was a threat throughout the second period, having numerous chances, and Man Utd will be encouraged by the signs on show from their striker today.

BURNLEY VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 35%-65% Manchester United

Shots: Burnley 7-30 Manchester United

Shots on target: Burnley 1-10 Manchester United

Corners: Burnley 2-6 Manchester United

Fouls: Burnley 9-8 Manchester United

BEST STATS

At 19 years and 107 days, Ayden Heaven is the youngest Man Utd player to score a Premier League own goal. pic.twitter.com/MmaLOuufq3 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 7, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Both Burnley and Manchester United's attention will briefly turn to the FA Cup, with third-round fixtures awaiting them at the weekend.

The Clarets host Millwall in their third-round tie, while the Red Devils will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford.