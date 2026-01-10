Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa 'striker', Manchester United at 'risk', Liverpool sign centre-back

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jan 2026 21:18

Aston Villa are reported to be interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Roma this January transfer window.

Unai Emery's men advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in London.

Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers both scored for the Lions, while centre-forward Ollie Watkins came on from the bench in the second half.

Watkins has struggled this season, scoring seven goals in 28 games for Emery this term in all competitions.

The Telegraph claim that Villa are keen on signing Abraham, who is on loan at Besiktas, though the Turkish club will reportedly find it difficult to finance a permanent deal if they trigger their obligation-to-buy.

Manchester United transfer news: January target at risk

Manchester United are at risk of missing out on Conor Gallagher to Aston Villa this winter, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday, with the club hoping for their first win since the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

United are seventh in the Premier League and are only three points from fourth-placed Liverpool, but their performances on the pitch have been concerning for some time.

While players such as Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher could improve the team in the middle of the pitch, the uncertainty in the dugout could disrupt United's January plans.

talkSPORT report that Aston Villa are exploring a deal to bring Gallagher to the club, with Emery having admired the player since he was at Chelsea.

Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot adds centre-back

Liverpool have completed the signing of teenage centre-back Mor Talla Ndiaye from Amitie FC.

The Reds will play Barnsley in the FA Cup on Monday, and they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Arne Slot's side have endured a difficult season, with the team fourth in the Premier League, 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal.

Reds fans have urged the club to make first-team additions this winter, but the Merseysiders have so far focused on younger signings, with 17 year old Ifeanyi Ndukwe joining from Austria Vienna.

Liverpool have also brought youth centre-back Mor Talla Ndiaye to Anfield for £1m, with the 18-year-old set to feature for the club's Under-21s side.