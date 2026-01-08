Liverpool transfer news: 'Verbal agreement' reached with centre-back this January as Arne Slot looks to the future

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jan 2026 18:38 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 18:51

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to sign teenage centre-back Mor Ndiaye, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds are set to take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Thursday, and they will almost certainly start a back four featuring central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Arne Slot only has three senior options at the back for two spots, but he is unlikely to be able to rely on the fitness of Joe Gomez and Konate.

Many supporters have argued that adding a centre-back to the squad this January would be sensible, though it remains to be seen if they are able to beat Manchester City and Arsenal to Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

While there are doubts about if the club will make a senior addition, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool are on the verge of signing Senegal teenager Mor Ndiaye.

© Imago

January transfer window: Who is Mor Ndiaye?

Preferring to play on the left side of defence, Ndiaye is set to become the club's second signing of the January transfer window.

The defender only turned 18 on Tuesday, and he did impress for Senegal at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar in November.

Ndiaye is currently playing for Amitie FC in Senegal, who are owned by former Premier League forward Demba Ba.

The teenager is expected to straight into the Reds' Under-21s squad managed by Rob Page, with the Merseysiders keen for him to develop into a first-team option.

Virgil van Dijk future: Are Liverpool preparing for life without their captain?

Van Dijk has been among the best defenders in the world ever since joining Liverpool, helping the club win numerous honours, including two league titles and a Champions League crown.

However, the 34-year-old cannot be expected to carry the burden in the backline forever, and he has at times looked vulnerable this season.

While most of Liverpool's defensive issues are related to structural concerns, it is notable that the club have looked to bring in younger centre-backs in recent months.

Teenager Giovanni Leoni was signed from Parma in the summer of 2025, while youngster IfeanyiIfeanyi Ndukwe was signed from Austria Vienna.

Liverpool may still have Van Dijk as part of the starting XI nest season, but ensuring that they are prepared for life without him is sensible.