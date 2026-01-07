Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Why Hugo Ekitike could embarrass "huge flop" Viktor Gyokeres in key Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jan 2026 17:17 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 17:23

Liverpool can expose Viktor Gyokeres and platform Hugo Ekitike if they make their game against Arsenal a match of few chances, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

If there has been one positive to take from the 2025-26 Premier League season for Liverpool supporters, it is the fact striker Ekitike has managed to excel despite the struggles of his teammates.

The Frenchman has scored eight league goals and provided two assists in 1,132 minutes, whereas Arsenal striker Gyokeres has netted five times while failing to provide an assist in 1,227 minutes.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that if the Reds can limit the number of dead-ball opportunities for Arsenal, then Gyokeres would be nullified, saying: "If Liverpool keep a clean sheet from a set piece and turn it into an open-play game, then Gyokeres could struggle.

"He is essentially a huge flop for big money. He was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle, and yet they rely on set pieces instead of him. Liverpool have to make it an open-play game.

"If you make it an even game where Ekitike gets two shots and Gyokeres gets two shots, you will back Ekitike to get the goals. That's the job for Liverpool as a starting point - don't concede the opening goal from a set piece and don't concede early."

Gyokeres has failed to score from open play in 13 of his last 14 Premier League matches, whereas Ekitike has scored five goals and registered one assist in his last five league games.

Arne Slot pressure: Will Liverpool look to sack boss if they lose?

The Reds head to the Emirates 14 points behind the league leaders after 20 fixtures, and after spending in the region of £450m in the summer, Arne Slot has failed to match expectations.

His coaching performances have been poor, with the Merseysiders rarely offering a threat in the final third, while also looking vulnerable at the back.

Though Slot is under pressure, Lynch expressed his view that a loss against Arsenal would not place him under anymore scrutiny than he already is, telling Sports Mole: "I don't think this is one that would add too much pressure.

"Everybody expects that Liverpool will go and get beaten, so it wouldn't come as a shock, nor would it pile any more pressure on the manager. What it will say is something about where the team is up to in comparison to last season and how far they've fallen.

"Arsenal are clearly better than they were last year, but the way that Liverpool have fallen off and how uninspiring they are at the moment, a defeat will be a reminder of that."

Liverpool won the Premier League title last term, finishing 10 points ahead of Mikel Arteta's side, but it would not be surprising if the Reds ended the 2025-26 campaign trailing the Gunners by a significantly larger margin.

© Imago

Can Liverpool beat Arsenal at the Emirates?

When the two sides clashed in August, Liverpool emerged as victors thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai, whose free kick was the difference in a narrow 1-0 win.

The Reds come into Thursday's game unbeaten in nine, but they have drawn four times in that period, including in their most recent two against Leeds United and Fulham.

Lynch stressed the importance of defending set pieces, as conceding from one would then allow the Gunners to counter-attack, when he told Sports Mole: "What will happen is Arsenal will break the game through a set piece.

"From that point onwards, the opportunity to counter-attack will present itself, and that's a killer because they can't unpick low blocks, and they're not dazzling in open play. It won't matter, though, because they'll be ahead in the game and will have opportunities to run into space.

"If you come through this game having not conceded a set-piece goal, they would have at the very least given themselves a better chance of getting a result."

The Reds are winless in their last three league games at the Emirates, losing twice, though they have won four, drawn one and lost just two of their seven most recent clashes against Arsenal away from home in all competitions.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's match against Arsenal on Thursday