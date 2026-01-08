Marc Guehi latest: Liverpool and Manchester City face competition from "big" Premier League "admirers"

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jan 2026 18:01 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 18:49

Arsenal are reported to be big admirers of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The winter transfer market is in full swing, with the biggest deal in the Premier League this month likely to be Antoine Semenyo's switch from Bournemouth to Pep Guardiola's Citizens.

City have also been strongly linked with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

They may have to fend off interest from Liverpool, who came agonisingly close to securing his signature in the summer of 2025.

Now The Mirror claim that despite being well stocked at the back, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are ready to enter the race to sign the defender, though they add that City are still seen as favourites.

Marc Guehi to Arsenal: Should Palace defender sign for Mikel Arteta?

With the Gunners set to play Liverpool on Thursday night, they have the chance to move eight points ahead of third-placed Aston Villa and second-placed City.

The club look well positioned to win their first Premier League trophy since 2003-04, and joining the Londoners would undoubtedly give Guehi a strong chance of silverware.

However, the Englishman may find it difficult to secure enough playing time to satisfy his demands given Arteta boasts an abundance of central defenders.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are his first-choice pair, while Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are seen as backup options.

Arsenal's incredible depth at the back could ultimately prove fatal in their pursuit of Guehi, giving City and Liverpool the advantage.

Manchester City or Liverpool: Who should Marc Guehi join?

With the World Cup to come after the conclusion of 2025-26, there would be little benefit for the 25-year-old to move if he was not used as part of the starting XI at his new club.

Considering City are set to be without both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol for extended periods due to injuries, there is a clear pathway to the first team for Guehi.

Liverpool are also short at the back given they only have three senior centre-backs, though the Palace man would have to move from his favoured left-sided role.

Virgil van Dijk has always operated on the left for the Reds, and it remains to be seen how well Guehi would do on the right, so perhaps a switch to the Etihad would make the most sense.