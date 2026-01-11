Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils star sees transfer plans 'scrapped' following coaching dismissal

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Jan 2026 04:04 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 04:06

Manchester United's sacking of Ruben Amorim has reportedly led to changed circumstances concerning a player who was expected to leave during the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese manager was dismissed last week after 14 months, with Darren Fletcher currently in charge in an interim capacity.

Red Devils chiefs are believed to be looking to make a decision among three options imminently, with Fletcher possibly in charge for the last time against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

United's ongoing managerial uncertainty has had an immediate impact on the club's transfer activity, with several players previously linked with departures now facing a change in circumstances.

Consequently, one high-profile forward who appeared destined for a departure could now remain at Old Trafford.

Man Utd player 'to stay' following Amorim departure

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

According to a report from The Sun, Joshua Zirkzee’s proposed mid-season move to Roma has fallen through following the change in management at United.

The 24-year-old forward had been seeking a fresh start away from the Premier League after struggling for consistent game time under the previous regime.

However, Roma sporting director Ricky Massara has revealed that discussions with United have closed off in the wake of Amorim's sacking.

“As with the change of coach, they don’t want any movement," said Massara. “So it seems very improbable that they’ll change their minds.”

Zirkzee update: Dutch forward handed 'fresh start' under new leadership

© Imago / News Images

The reported collapse of the move offers Zirkzee an unexpected opportunity to reignite his career in Manchester after a difficult 18-month spell following his 2024 arrival from Bologna.

The Netherlands international has managed just nine goals in 64 appearances for the club and had found himself on the periphery of the starting XI prior to the turn of the year.

While he failed to establish himself as a regular under Amorim, the striker was used as a late substitute by Fletcher during the recent 2-2 draw with Burnley.

With the hierarchy taking a methodical approach to the next appointment, the forward will hope to prove his worth to the incoming interim boss during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

United officials are understood to be wary of thinning their squad further while they remain in contention for European qualification.