Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in final home game of the campaign

By Matt Law | 15 May 2026 11:52 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 11:54

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will ring the changes for Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Betis.

The Catalan outfit saw an 11-game winning run in the league come to an end on Wednesday night, with the 2025-26 champions suffering a 1-0 defeat to Alaves.

It is possible that only Marcus Rashford could keep his spot in the starting side for this match.

Indeed, Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres are all in line for spots in the XI.

Robert Lewandowski could play for the final time at Camp Nou as a Barcelona player on Sunday, with the experienced striker's contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Torres should be given the nod from the first whistle, but Lewandowski will be seen at some point.

One positive did come from the defeat to Alaves, with no players suffering any injury problems, but Lamine Yamal remains out with a hamstring issue.

Raphinha will return to the squad after suspension and is expected to feature off the bench, with the Brazilian's fitness being managed ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Araujo, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; F Torres