War of words erupts between Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa with Real Madrid dressing room in disarray

By Matt Law | 15 May 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 13:22

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has strongly denied claims from Kylian Mbappe that the France international is now the "fourth-choice forward" at the club.

Mbappe made his return from a hamstring injury off the bench in Thursday's 2-0 win over Real Oviedo, and the attacker was booed by sections of the Bernabeu crowd.

After the match, the Frenchman claimed that Arbeloa had informed him that he was now the "fourth-choice forward" at the club behind Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia.

"I'm 100% fine. I didn't play because the coach [Alvaro Arbeloa] told me I'm the fourth-choice forward in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinícius [Junior] and Gonzalo. I accept it and play the time I'm given. I think I played well," he told reporters.

"I was ready to start, it's his decision and it always has to be respected. I have no problem at all with ​Arbeloa. You have to accept the coach's philosophy and I have ​to do better to play ahead of Vini, Gonzalo and Mastantuono."

© Imago

Mbappe claims he is Real Madrid's "fourth-choice forward"

However, Arbeloa has insisted that such a conversation never took place.

“I wish I had four forwards, but I don’t. I don’t know what to tell you because I neither have four forwards nor have I said such a thing," Arbeloa told reporters after the match.

"He must have misunderstood me. Honestly, I don’t know what to say because at no point could I have told him he’s the fourth forward.

"If I don’t play him, he can’t play; that’s clear because I’m the coach, and I decide who plays and who doesn’t. I had a conversation with him before the match, and I don’t know how he might have interpreted it.

“For me, it’s very clear that a player who couldn’t even make the bench four days ago shouldn’t start today. Especially because this isn’t a final, it’s not a life-or-death match.

"I think Gonzalo did a great job the other day. Additionally, we have a match on Sunday, where he will surely be the starting forward, as I’ve told him. Seven days later, he will surely earn being the first forward again.

"I truly have no problem with anyone. I’m the coach of Real Madrid; I decide who plays and who doesn’t. I understand that players who don’t play aren’t happy, which is why they’re players for Real Madrid.

"I can perfectly understand that Mbappe isn’t happy today for not playing, but it’s a decision based, as I’ve always said, on circumstances. I didn’t want to take any risks on my part, also considering Sunday’s match, which is in three days. I think it was the most logical, natural, and common-sense decision.

“If you want, you can put Kylian’s mixed zone comments on, and we can discuss them together. But until I hear what he said, I’m not going to comment on every phrase here.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mbappe faced boos from the Bernabeu crowd in Real Madrid's home win over Real Oviedo

"And I’d find it very reasonable if he thought that in the first part of the season, the team had structure and in the second part, it didn’t. Surely he’s scored many more goals in the first part of the season than in the second part.

“I’ve said that a player who couldn’t even be on the bench four days ago, with a match in three days, I considered it best for him to come on in the second half and start next Sunday. For me, this is a plan that, as a coach, I think is more logical.

"I also believe Gonzalo deserved the reward of playing today, and that’s it. And I repeat, I understand that all the players who didn’t start today aren’t happy, as happens to me every day. But while I’m in this chair, I’m going to decide who plays and who doesn’t.

"I don’t care what their name is or isn’t. And if they’re okay with it, great; if not, then they can wait for the next match. It’s happened with many players, more than you can imagine.

"Also due to the circumstances, because mine have been different from those of other coaches at the club. I have a very clear conscience, and I think it’s great that players show their dissatisfaction.”

Mbappe's decision to go on holiday to Sardinia during his recovery process from a hamstring injury was not well-received by the club's supporters.

There also remain question marks surrounding the team's functionality when Mbappe plays, but another excellent season from a personal point of view has seen the 27-year-old find the back of the net on 41 occasions in all competitions for the capital giants.

Real Madrid will end the 2025-26 campaign without a major trophy, while the relationships between a number of key players are non-existent, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni recently having a high-profile altercation which led to the former needing hospital treatment.