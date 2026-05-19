Liverpool transfer news: Reds closely monitoring £45m playmaker who has a "left foot made of gold"

By Lewis Blain | 19 May 2026 11:59 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 12:01

Liverpool are among a growing list of clubs keeping close tabs on Maghnes Akliouche ahead of what could become one of the summer’s most competitive transfer battles.

The AS Monaco maestro has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 and is increasingly attracting attention from Europe’s elite, with top-flight rivals Manchester United also heavily interested.

With Arne Slot expected to reshape his attack over the coming months, Akliouche has emerged as one of the standout names under consideration.

Liverpool rival Man Utd in race for Maghnes Akliouche

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Monaco are increasingly preparing for the possibility of losing Akliouche after failing to secure European football.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of Ligue 1’s most exciting creative players and finished the campaign with seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Liverpool are said to be 'closely monitoring' the situation ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to TEAMtalk.

While Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all maintained strong interest over recent months, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also taking a keen interest.

Scouts have reportedly been impressed by Akliouche’s technical quality, intelligence and versatility, with the Frenchman capable of playing both from wide areas and in more central attacking roles.

His inclusion in Didier Deschamps’s France squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup has only strengthened his growing reputation.

How much do Monaco want for Maghnes Akliouche?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Monaco are understood to value Akliouche between €70 million (£60 million), though some reports suggest a deal could potentially be struck closer to the £45 million mark, though that figure may not stay there for long.

The club are aware that a strong World Cup campaign with France could significantly increase both his market profile and transfer valuation.

Given the amount of interest building across Europe, Monaco are under little pressure to negotiate cheaply and are expected to hold firm unless their demands are met.

Liverpool and United are both assessing their attacking priorities this summer, but delaying any move could become costly if Akliouche shines on the international stage.

Who is Maghnes Akliouche?

© Imago

Akliouche is the type of player supporters will warm to instantly.

A naturally gifted playmaker with 18 goal contributions in 43 appearances this season, he blends tight close control with intelligent movement and a rare ability to unlock defences through both dribbling and incisive passing. His tendency to drift in from the right makes him especially dangerous, allowing him to thread through balls or shoot with his stronger left foot.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once described him as having a “left foot made of gold”, while Thierry Henry has praised his intelligence, work rate and constant desire to receive the ball. As Henry put it: “What impresses me most is the way he presses, how he always wants the ball, his activity, his desire and his intention.”

For Liverpool, and for Slot in particular, there is plenty to admire.

With uncertainty surrounding parts of the frontline and a likely shift toward greater creativity next season, Akliouche profiles as the kind of versatile attacking option who could operate across multiple roles. At around £45 million, he also represents the type of value‑smart signing that may not remain available for long.

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