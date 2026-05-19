Liverpool drop double transfer hint in new home kit launch for 2026-27 season

By Ben Knapton | 19 May 2026 09:26

Liverpool have launched their new home kit for the 2026-27 season, and the Reds may have dropped a double transfer hint during the announcement.

Arne Slot's side will sport an 'iconic' strip inspired by the title-winning team if 1989-90, featuring a 'dynamic, geometric pattern' that pays homage to Kenny Dalglish's luminaries.

It is not clear whether the reigning Premier League champions will don the new shirt in their final game of the 2025-26 season against Brentford, where they may still need a win to be sure of a Champions League spot.

Slot's men are four points clear of Bournemouth having played a game more than the Cherries, who take on Manchester City on Tuesday evening and will stay in the race for fifth with at least a point.

However, victory for the Sky Blues will ensure that Liverpool finish in the top five of the Premier League table, and show off their new home kit at the top level of European football next season.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones model new home kit

The Reds unsurprisingly did not select Mohamed Salah or Andrew Robertson to model their fresh jersey for the 2026-27 season, as both club legends will soon depart at the end of the season.

However, Curtis Jones and Alisson Becker have been pictured in next season's strip, suggesting that they are in line to stay at Anfield for the upcoming campaign despite links with a move elsewhere.

Both Jones and Alisson are about to enter the final years of their Liverpool contracts, and the former was tipped to join Inter Milan in the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise.

Talks between Jones and Liverpool over a new contract have allegedly stalled, but there is a chance that the England international could see out the last year of his deal before departing on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, number one goalkeeper Alisson has modelled the new goalkeeper kit in spite of claims that he is edging closer to joining Juventus after nine glorious years on Merseyside.

The 33-year-old has been beset by injuries over the past couple of campaigns and has missed Liverpool's last seven league matches with a hamstring problem, albeit one that might clear up in time for Sunday's game.

Who did and didn't model Liverpool's 2026-27 home kit?

The Goalkeeper Jersey for 26/27 ? pic.twitter.com/XD2Ed1bAYs — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) May 19, 2026

As well as Alisson and Jones, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Rio Ngumoha and Ryan Gravenberch all donned Liverpool's new home kit in their promotional pictures.

Mac Allister's future had also been called into question amid his drop-off in 2025-26, while Van Dijk is also out of contract next summer, but the duo are seemingly set to stay for the upcoming campaign.

However, Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo - two players expected to seek pastures new this summer - did not appear in the photo reel, nor did Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa or Dominik Szoboszlai.

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