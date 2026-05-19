Freiburg vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League final

By Ben Knapton | 19 May 2026 09:04 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 09:04

Germany vs. England might take centre stage at the World Cup this summer, but the two nations also collide at club level on Wednesday evening, when Freiburg and Aston Villa do battle in the Europa League final.

The Bundesliga outfit fought back against Braga to make the Istanbul showpiece, while Unai Emery's men did the same against Premier League foes Nottingham Forest in a 4-1 semi-final romping.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Freiburg vs. Aston Villa kick off?

Freiburg vs. Aston Villa has been scheduled for an 8pm kickoff (UK time) on Wednesday evening.

With Istanbul two hours ahead, the game will not commence until 10pm local time there.

Where is Freiburg vs. Aston Villa being played?

Freiburg and Aston Villa are locking horns at the Besiktas Stadium, a 42,000-capacity ground that hosts Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas.

The stadium was also the venue for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, in which Liverpool overcame Chelsea, and will host next season's Conference League final.

How to watch Freiburg vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League final will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

Fans with the relevant TNT Sports package can access the game on channel numbers 413 (Sky), 408 (EE TV) and 521 (Virgin Media).

Online streaming

If you have a TNT Sports add-on with your TV subscription, you will also be able to watch the final on your broadcaster's mobile app, such as Sky Go or Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, the match is also available to view on HBO Max, where a TNT Sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights of the Europa League final will be made available to view on the TNT Sports website, as well as the YouTube channels of the broadcaster and Aston Villa.

Throughout the game, the @footballontnt X account will also upload clips of the best bits of the action as and when they happen.

What is at stake for Freiburg and Aston Villa?

For Freiburg, just the first major honour in their entire men's team's history.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have never triumphed in a top-level tournament since their inception a little over 120 years ago - only collecting a few second-tier and regional crowns - nor have they competed in the Champions League or European Cup.

Freiburg would therefore break new ground twice if they can spring a surprise against Villa, who have already qualified for the Champions League via the Premier League so are not fearing for their European participation on Wednesday night.

However, the Lions could still win their first continental crown in 44 years after their 1982 European Cup success vs. Bayern Munich, while Emery is searching for Europa League title number five; his four successes in the tournament is already a record.

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