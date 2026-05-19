Carlo Ancelotti “sad” as Chelsea’s Joao Pedro issues statement after Brazil 2026 World Cup snub

By Oliver Thomas | 19 May 2026 07:44 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 07:55

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has broken his silence after being left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful individual season at club level, scoring a team-high 20 goals and registering nine assists in 49 games for the Blues since joining from Brighton for £60m last summer.

Pedro has 15 Premier League goals to his name this term, as well as three Champions League strikes and two goals in the FA Cup en route to reaching the final, which Chelsea lost to Manchester City last weekend.

The Sao Paulo-born striker has also earned five of his eight international caps for Brazil since the appointment of Ancelotti in May 2025, though he is still waiting for his first Selecao goal and did not make the desired impact in the final third.

While competition for places in the Brazil squad is always fierce, Ancelotti raised eyebrows by leaving Pedro out of his final 26-man roster for this summer’s tournament.

Pedro has been cut from Ancelotti’s 55-man provisional squad, with the Italian boss instead opting to select national icon and all-time top scorer Neymar among his attacking options.

© Imago / News Images

Pedro on Brazil snub: “Joys and frustrations are part of football”

Pedro recently campaigned for Neymar to be called up by Brazil, telling TNT Sports Brasil that the Santos star “represents what [Lionel] Messi is to Argentina” for the five-time world champions.

However, Pedro himself has been sacrificed and has been denied the chance to represent his country on football's biggest stage, forcing him to cheer on his compatriots from home.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Pedro said: “I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfil this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be.

“Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home.”

Explaining his decision to omit Pedro from his final World Cup squad, Ancelotti told reporters: “I understand that they say that European football is different, more intense, but you have to consider a lot of things.

“To play here (in Brazil) is very difficult; you have a tight schedule, trips, the heat… Obviously, I am sad for Joao Pedro, who for the season he made in Europe probably deserved to be in this list, but sadly, with all the consciousness, respect, and competence, we chose other players.”

© Imago / PxImages

Pedro not one of eight Premier League players in Brazil squad

Despite the absence of Pedro, the Premier League is still well-represented in Ancelotti’s Brazil squad with as many as eight players from England’s top tier called up for the World Cup.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago, the Premier League’s second-top scorer this season with 23 goals, has been rewarded for his fine form in front of goal, while Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Bournemouth’s Rayan are three more attacking options called up.

Soon-to-be-departing Man United midfielder Casemiro, Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker have also been selected in the 26-man squad.

Brazil have been drawn in Group C along with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, and they will face the former in their opening match in New Jersey on June 13.

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