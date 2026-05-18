Brazil handed Vinicius Junior injury update after Real Madrid superstar is forced off against Sevilla

By Matt Law | 18 May 2026 09:49 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 09:49

Vinicius Junior has played down suggestions that he suffered a potentially-serious injury during Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Sevilla on Sunday evening.

The attacker scored the only goal of the match at Estadio Ramon to hand his team all three points, but he was forced off in the 77th minute of the clash after pulling up with an injury in his right leg.

Vinicius was seen applying ice to the impacted area on the bench, and Brazil would have been sweating over the fitness of one of their star players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, the 25-year-old told reporters after the match that he was "fine" despite being spotted with a noticeable limp when he left the stadium.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Vinicius was forced off with an injury against Sevilla

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa also said that Vinicius was only suffering with "a niggle".

“Vini has come off with a niggle. I think it’s just a bit of a nuisance. And that there’s nothing particularly serious," he told reporters following the clash against Sevilla.

Vinicius has now scored 22 goals and registered 14 assists in 53 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

The attacker will be hoping to be one of the stars of the upcoming World Cup, meanwhile, with Brazil certainly viewed as challengers for the trophy.

Vinicius has a record of eight goals and eight assists in 47 games for Brazil, while his overall record in the finals of a World Cup is one goal and two assists in four appearances.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Will Vinicius be available for Real Madrid's clash with Athletic?

Real Madrid will finish their La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night, and it remains to be seen whether Vinicius is involved in the contest.

When asked whether Vinicius would be fit, alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Dean Huijsen, who are also carrying problems, Arbeloa said: "We’ll see how the week goes and if we can recover them for the weekend.

"If not, you also know that the academy can lend a hand, as was the case today with [Alvaro] Leiva, who made his debut here in Sevilla. Another young player, so we also have to congratulate him and the entire academy for the great work they are doing."

Brazil will take on Panama and Egypt in their two pre-World Cup friendlies before opening their 2026 competition against Morocco on June 13.

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