Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho makes 'demand' ahead of expect Bernabeu return

By Darren Plant | 16 May 2026 10:02

Jose Mourinho has reportedly made a specific transfer demand with regards to defenders ahead of a potential return to Real Madrid.

Ahead of the closing games of the campaign, the Portuguese is being heavily linked with an exit from Benfica to become manager of Los Blancos once again.

Real Madrid are expected to part ways with Alvaro Arbeloa, who has won 16 and lost eight of his 26 matches in charge.

With Real Madrid sitting 11 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table, it is clear that there is plenty of work ahead for whoever replaces the former defender.

According to The Athletic, Mourinho has already informed president Florentino Perez of his need for defensive reinforcements.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Why do Real Madrid need new defenders?

Despite their position in the La Liga standings, Real Madrid have only conceded 33 goals from 36 games, just one more than Barcelona.

Nevertheless, they have an aging backline, with the possibility remaining that at least two centre-backs - Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba - will leave during the summer transfer window.

With key man Eder Militao sidelined in the long term and Dean Huijsen yet to justify his big-money price-tag, concerns remain over how the centre of defence may look at the start of 2026-27.

Homegrown Raul Asencio is an option, but he is yet to show that he can become a mainstay in the first team.

Therefore, Mourinho recognises that priority must be placed on strengthening the defence, regardless of the issues that are continuing with Kylian Mbappe at the present time.

© Imago / Atlantico Press

What may happen next with Mourinho?

Mourinho is currently focused on Benfica's final match of the season, a showdown with Estoril Praia on Saturday, as they bid to finish in second place in the Primeira Liga table.

Benfica are also one game away from an unbeaten Primeira Liga campaign, albeit with 11 draws to their name.

However, Mourinho is said to have a release clause in his contract that can be activated in the 10 days after the end of the season.

Therefore, Real Madrid are in a position where they can trigger the buy-out option in Mourinho's contract before May 26.