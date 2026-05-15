Jose Mourinho sparks fresh Real Madrid frenzy with headline-making Benfica message

By Seye Omidiora | 15 May 2026 18:56 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 19:03

Jose Mourinho has given a strong hint that a Real Madrid return is imminent, after stopping short of accepting Benfica's contract offer.

Mourinho was Real boss between 2010 and 2013, winning the La Liga title in 2011-12 to depose Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

Although the legendary Portuguese boss managed at Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahce and currently Benfica, he has not held a leading role in a major European league since departing Manchester United.

Nonetheless, while some reports suggest that the Spanish heavyweights are open to alternatives to Mourinho, the 63-year-old has suggested that talks with his former club are progressing smoothly.

Mourinho delays Benfica decision as Madrid talks advance

© Imago

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he received a new contract proposal from Benfica on Wednesday but has chosen to postpone a decision.

“Benfica sent me a new contract proposal on Wednesday," said Mourinho via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. But I said: not now”.

“On Sunday, we will see. Next week is important for my future”.

? José Mourinho: “Benfica sent me a new contract proposal on Wednesday. But I said: not now”.



“On Sunday, we will see. Next week is important for my future”.



? Reported on Wednesday… that Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid is advancing with talks at final stages. ✅ pic.twitter.com/QrWMSoS4oq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2026

Reports from Spain suggest that talks about a return to Real are already close behind the scenes, with a formal agreement potentially announced in the coming days, with May .

Despite his current deal at the Estadio da Luz running until 2027, the veteran boss is said to be ready to return to the Bernabeu should the right project be presented.

Mourinho could take charge of what could be his final game at Benfica on Sunday, when they host Estoril in Lisbon.

Mourinho to Real Madrid: Should Los Blancos appoint former boss?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The prospect of the self-proclaimed Special One returning to the Spanish capital comes at a time when internal disputes and poor discipline supposedly fracture the Madrid dressing room.

Having previously managed the club between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho is said to be viewed by Florentino Perez as the authoritative figure required to manage a squad containing superstar attacking talents with strong personalities like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Despite his controversial exit over a decade ago, the former Chelsea and Man Utd boss still commands respect, though his combustible character could clash with the leading players in the Spanish capital, highlighting the major risk in a potential return.

Should the 63-year-old trigger his €3m (£2.6m) release clause to leave Benfica, he will be tasked with ending a two-year drought without a major trophy for Los Blancos.

Several sources believe the release clause can be activated within 10 days of the Lisbon side's final game.