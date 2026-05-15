Preview: Heracles vs Groningen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 15 May 2026 18:50

Already relegated Heracles Almelo will bring their disappointing Eredivisie campaign to a close at the Asito Stadion against an FC Groningen side still aiming to secure a top-half finish and potentially qualify for European competition next season.

While the hosts look to put a miserable season behind them with one final outing, Groningen arrive with renewed momentum and the added motivation of ending a poor run in Almelo, having failed to win any of their last eight visits against Sunday’s opponents.

Match preview

Heracles will hope to put a disappointing campaign behind them after finishing bottom of the Eredivisie table with the worst overall record among all 18 clubs in the division this season.

There has been significant criticism directed at the Asito Stadion hierarchy, particularly towards general director Rob Toussaint, head coach and technical director Ernest Faber, and assistant coach Hendrie Kruzen, following a season plagued by instability both on and off the pitch.

Their struggles have largely been defined by defensive instability, disciplinary issues, and a persistent inability to collect points, problems which reportedly began early in the campaign due to poor recruitment decisions and inconsistent performances.

Since the departure of Jizz Hornkamp to AZ Alkmaar at the turn of the year after scoring 10 goals, HAFC have managed just one Eredivisie victory, a 2-1 win over Fortuna Sittard in February, underlining the dire situation in Almelo, where supporters have not celebrated a home win in more than two months.

Confidence has visibly drained from Faber’s side during a run of four consecutive defeats, although the club will take some encouragement from their immediate return to the Eredivisie after relegation in 2022.

Defensive frailties have continued to define their season, with Heracles conceding 83 league goals so far, at least 14 more than PEC Zwolle, who themselves have shipped 69 goals this campaign.

With relegation already confirmed and little left to play for, Heracles may approach their final home match with greater freedom, although their attacking struggles remain a major concern after failing to score in each of their last four matches.

© Imago

Groningen boosted their hopes of securing a European playoff place after ending a three-match winless run with an impressive 2-1 victory over NEC Nijmegen last weekend.

In the 2025–26 Eredivisie season, the top two teams qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League, while clubs finishing between third and ninth enter the playoffs for Europa League and Conference League qualification, with Groningen currently occupying ninth place.

As a result, this fixture carries significant importance for the visitors, who know a victory in Almelo could strengthen their chances of extending their season into the European qualification phase.

Dick Lukkien’s side have endured mixed results away from home this season, winning six, drawing two, and losing eight of their 16 away matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord in Rotterdam in their most recent trip.

However, Groningen were dominant in the reverse fixture against Heracles earlier in the season, racing into a three-goal lead before David van der Werff completed the rout with a stoppage-time strike.

Heracles Eredivisie form:

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Groningen Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Iconsport

Heracles will be without several players for Sunday’s clash against Groningen, with top scorer Luka Kulenovic suspended, while Naci Unuvar and Ivan Mesik remain sidelined through injury.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Borges Sanches, and Ajdin Hrustic, who is currently preparing for the World Cup with Australia are also unavailable, although Alec Van Hoorenbeeck and Sem Scheperman have returned from suspension, with Mike te Wierik expected to continue in defence as Van Hoorenbeeck is still regaining full fitness.

For the visitors, Lukkien has an almost fully fit squad available, with only long-term absentees Stije Resink and Oskar Zawada missing for the trip to Almelo.

Younes Taha has emerged as one of the Eredivisie’s standout creators this season and heads into the final round among the league leaders for big chances created, while Thom van Bergen is expected to continue leading the line alongside the energetic duo of Jorg Schreuders and David van der Werff.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Kust, Wierik, Mirani, Benita; Zamburek, Bozinovski; Gilst, Ould-Chikh, Engels; Zeefuik

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Rente, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; De Jonge, Land; Taha, Van der Werff, Schreuders; Van Bergen

We say: Heracles 0-2 Groningen

Despite Heracles winning just four home matches all season, this fixture offers them one final opportunity to perform in front of their supporters before dropping into the second tier.

Although history favours Faber’s side, who are unbeaten in their last eight home matches against Groningen, their current form remains extremely poor, and with the visitors still chasing a European playoff spot, Groningen appear the more likely winners in Almelo.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.