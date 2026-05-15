Chelsea vs. Man City: Erling Haaland out to break bonkers goalscoring curse in FA Cup final

By Oliver Thomas | 15 May 2026 18:40 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 19:03

Erling Haaland will look to end an astonishing goalscoring curse when Manchester City do battle with Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Norwegian has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in world football since joining the Citizens in 2022 and ranks second on the club’s all-time scoring list with 161 goals in 196 games – only behind Sergio Aguero (260).

Haaland is, once again, Man City’s top scorer this season with 37 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions, including a Premier League-high 26 goals and another three in as many FA Cup outings.

In fact, Haaland has scored a total of 12 goals in 13 FA Cup appearances for Man City, with 11 of those goals coming as part of hat-trick, including three strikes in a thumping 4-0 quarter-final victory over Liverpool.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled to make his presence felt in major cup semi-finals and finals for Man City, failing to score in any of his previous 15 across five different competitions.

Haaland has played in nine finals, three in the FA Cup, three in the Community Shield, as well as one each in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and EFL Cup, but he has had 15 shots without success in any of those games.

ERLING HAALAND'S RECORD IN FINALS FOR MAN CITY 2022 Community Shield | Man City 1-3 Liverpool | 90 minutes | 0 goals 2023 Community Shield | Man City (1) 1-1 (4) Arsenal on pens. | 64 minutes | 0 goals 2023 FA Cup final | Man City 2-1 Man United | 90 minutes | 1 shot | 0 goals 2023 Champions League final | Man City 1-0 Inter Milan | 90 minutes | 3 shots | 0 goals 2023 UEFA Super Cup final | Man City (5) 1-1 (4) Sevilla on pens. | 90 minutes | 0 goals (scored in the shootout) 2024 Community Shield | Man City (7) 1-1 (6) Man United on pens. | 90 minutes | 0 goals (scored in the shootout) 2024 FA Cup final | Man City 1-2 Man United | 90 minutes | 0 goals 2025 FA Cup final | Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City | 90 minutes | 0 goals 2026 EFL Cup final | Arsenal 0-2 Man City | 90 minutes | 0 goals

Chelsea vs. Man City: Will Haaland end Wembley scoring hoodoo in FA Cup final?

In addition, Wembley is the only stadium that Haaland has played at more than twice for Man City without scoring, with 11 shots across 601 minutes in eight matches resulting in zero goals.

Haaland’s last goal in any major cup final was for former club Borussia Dortmund when he netted twice against RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal showpiece in May 2021.

Against Saturday’s opponents Chelsea, meanwhile, Haaland has never lost in eight games (W5 D3), all in the Premier League, and has found the net on four occasions.

Man City’s leading marksman scored twice in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November 2023 before netting home and away in victories during the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Haaland was unable to score against the West Londoners in the Premier League this season, with City drawing 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium in January before easing to a 3-0 win in the capital last month.

Pep Guardiola is expected to recall Haaland to his starting lineup after he watched on as an unused substitute in Man City’s 3-0 top-flight win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Citizens will endeavour to win an eighth FA Cup this weekend as well as avoid an unwanted record held by Chelsea when they lock horns under the famous Wembley arch.