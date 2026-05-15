FA Cup final: Chelsea should fear one “incredible” Man City star - and it’s not Erling Haaland

By Oliver Thomas | 15 May 2026 18:56 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 19:06

Chelsea will need to keep a close eye on Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku during Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The West Londoners, eight-time FA Cup winners, are preparing for their 17th final in the competition after beating Leeds United 1-0 in their semi-final tie three weeks ago.

Man City came from behind to beat Southampton by a 2-1 scoreline in their last-four contest and the seven-time winners be looking to avoid replicating an unwanted FA Cup final record held by Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola is expected to revert to his strongest starting lineup after resting some of his key players for the 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland was a notable absentee from Guardiola’s lineup and is the Citizens’s top scorer in all competitions this season with 37 goals, but his goalscoring record in finals leaves a lot to be desired.

Doku, meanwhile, was another player who began on the Man City bench in midweek, but he is set to return on the left flank and will be one to watch under the famous Wembley arch.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Indeed, Doku has arguably been Man City’s standout performer in recent weeks, contributing with five goals and two assists across his last seven appearances in all competitions.

The Belgian winger scored one of those goals in Man City’s 3-0 Premier League victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month, while he also scored a crucial equaliser in the aforementioned semi-final win over Southampton.

Across the last two seasons in the FA Cup, no player has been involved in more goals than Doku (three goals, five assists), while the 23-year-old’s five assists and 40 dribbles are also the most of any Premier League player in that time.

Doku’s increase in productivity has been acknowledged by Guardiola, who has heaped praise on the “incredible” winger’s form this season.

Doku is one of the most dangerous forwards in the world, says Guardiola

When asked in a recent interview if Doku had developed into one of the most dangerous forwards in world football, Guardiola confidently replied: “Yes absolutely I completely agree. Always he had this ability when he has the ball, to drop the team with the dribbles but we miss maybe the last pass or the goals.

“But this season he made an incredible step forward, which players must do. To try to get better and better.

“It belongs absolutely to him the confidence to try it. Always against good teams you need good players up front, not just Erling and look at Omar [Marmoush]. Attacking midfielders and wingers they need to make actions like that to win games.

“You want to become a better player; you have to win games for yourself. It’s not enough to do a good action, a cross, you have to win games.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea’s Gusto or James likely to face Doku in FA Cup final

Doku, who has 22 goals contributions (eight goals, 14 assists) in all competitions this season, is aware that he must continue to cope with the demands required to play at the highest level.

"I've learnt to win games. That's the difference from where I came. In Man City, the demand is higher, more quality players, also [they] expect you to win every game, he told The National Sport.

"You play more finals, more of these types of games, always in the race for something. It's just that different type of pressure I've learnt how to cope with. It's a special club because of the consistency.

"Everyone that works here is working towards the same goal. Everyone is nice, humble, just working. I feel we all just want to maintain the level and try reach our goals."

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea’s Malo Gusto or captain Reece James will be handed a start at right-back and be tasked with keeping Doku quiet in Saturday’s final.

Gusto could retain his starting spot from the Blues side that drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend, if James is handed a start in midfield by interim boss Calum McFarlane.