Preview: Nantes vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 May 2026 18:27

Already-relegated Nantes will hope to give their supporters something to cheer about in their final Ligue 1 outing of the season when they welcome Toulouse to Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday evening.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrive in considerably better spirits after back-to-back victories lifted them into the top half, and Carles Martinez Novell’s side still have an outside chance of finishing ninth heading into the final weekend.

Match preview

Nantes’ miserable campaign officially came to an end last week when a 1-0 defeat away to Lens confirmed their relegation to Ligue 2 after 13 consecutive seasons in the French top flight.

The Canaries have endured a deeply frustrating season from start to finish and are now set to finish with their lowest-ever points tally in a Ligue 1 campaign, underlining the scale of their collapse.

Their defeat against Lens was the third loss in four league matches, although Vahid Halilhodzic’s side had at least shown signs of life earlier this month when they stunned Marseille 3-0 at home.

That result represented Nantes’ first league victory since February, but they failed to build on it and ultimately paid the price for a campaign built around inconsistency and a lack of attacking quality.

The hosts have scored only 29 league goals this season, one of the worst records in the division, with only Angers scoring fewer, while only three teams have conceded more than the 52 goals they have let in this term.

However, there is still a small opportunity for Nantes to end the season on a slightly more positive note, as victory here would secure consecutive home wins for the first time since October 2023.

© Imago

Toulouse, by contrast, arrive with momentum and confidence after recording successive 2-1 victories over Lyon and Strasbourg in their last two outings.

Those results have lifted the Violets into 10th place with 44 points, their best tally after 33 Ligue 1 matches since the 2013-14 campaign, and they could still climb as high as ninth depending on other results this weekend.

Novell’s side have looked far more relaxed in recent weeks with no relegation concerns hanging over them, and that freedom has translated into improved attacking displays after a difficult spell earlier in the spring.

Toulouse had previously suffered heavy defeats against Lille, Lens and Paris Saint-Germain during a rough patch in April, but their recent response has shown impressive resilience.

The visitors will also be motivated by the chance to complete a strong finish before Martinez Novell departs the club at the end of the season, with the Spanish coach reportedly attracting interest from clubs in La Liga following another stable Ligue 1 campaign.

Away form remains a concern, though, as Toulouse have lost five of their last seven league matches on the road despite beating Strasbourg in their most recent away fixture.

Recent meetings between these sides have generally been tight affairs, with the last three Ligue 1 encounters all ending level, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

D

D

L

L

W

L

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

L

L

L

D

W

W

Toulouse form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Nantes continue to battle injuries ahead of their final game of the season, with Kelvin Amian and Fabien Centonze both ruled out for the remainder of the campaign following groin and knee surgeries respectively, while Tylel Tati is unavailable because of a thigh injury.

Francis Coquelin also remains sidelined after another injury setback in what has been a disrupted season for the veteran midfielder, while Deiver Machado is out with a hamstring problem sustained earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Uros Radakovic is considered doubtful after being forced off during the defeat against Lens.

Toulouse will be without Aron Donnum after the Norwegian winger was sent off against Lyon and suspended for this final fixture.

Frank Magri remains unavailable because of a knee issue, Rafik Messali and Abu Francis are both still recovering from ankle injuries, while Dayann Methalie is also a doubt after going off injured last time out.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Youssef, Awaziem, Cozza; Guilbert, Lepenant, Sissoko, Kaba, Acapandie; Abline, Ganago

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Casseres, Vossah, Kamanzi; Hidalgo, Gboho; Russell-Rowe

We say: Nantes 1-2 Toulouse

Nantes may be eager to end a miserable season with a positive result in front of their supporters, but their defensive problems and fragile confidence could once again prove costly.

Toulouse arrive with momentum, greater attacking fluency and genuine motivation to secure a top-half finish, and the visitors look capable of edging an open contest on the final day.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.