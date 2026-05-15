Preview: Fluminense vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 May 2026 17:54 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 17:57

Fluminense and Sao Paulo meet on Saturday at the Maracana in round 16 of the 2026 Brasileiro. Separated by only three points in the table, and both inside the top four, the teams arrive under pressure from contrasting moments in the season.

Fluminense will look to make home advantage count to stay close to Palmeiras and Flamengo, while Sao Paulo are looking for a response after their elimination from the Copa do Brasil and the sacking of Roger Machado. Amid the crisis and with several players absent, the away side will try to end their poor run.

Match preview

Fluminense are enduring a season of ups and downs and are looking to regain consistency in the Brasileiro. The Tricolor sit in third place, with 27 points from 15 matchdays, but have not won in their last two league matches. Against Sao Paulo at the Maracana, Luis Zubeldia's side will try to remain close to leaders Palmeiras, who have 34 points.

On Tuesday, Fluminense advanced to the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil after beating Operario-PR 2-1. Savarino and Lucho Acosta scored the goals that sealed qualification, but the performance once again drew criticism from supporters. The Rio side have only 15 wins in 30 matches this season and have already conceded 32 goals.

The attacking unit remains Fluminense's main weapon at this stage of the campaign. John Kennedy is the team's top scorer in the Brasileirao, while Lucho Acosta leads creatively with three goals and three assists. Savarino and Kevin Serna complete a quick and decisive front line.

The atmosphere at the Maracana promises to be special with the official unveiling of Hulk before kick-off. The 39-year-old forward has signed a contract until 2027 and stated that he dreams of winning the Copa Libertadores with the club.

Hulk's arrival has heightened expectations among supporters for the remainder of the season.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, arrive under pressure after their elimination by Juventude in the Copa do Brasil. The 3-1 defeat at Alfredo Jaconi led to Roger Machado's sacking on Wednesday. The head coach leaves the club after 17 matches and five consecutive games without a win.

The internal crisis was further deepened by the leaking of audio recordings from president Harry Massis about financial difficulties. Dorival Junior is the board's primary target to take over as head coach. In the meantime, the side will be led by caretaker Milton Cruz at the Maracana.

In the Brasileiro, Sao Paulo sit in fourth place with 24 points from 15 matches. The team rely heavily on the partnership of Calleri and Luciano, who are responsible for more than half of the side's goals this season. The cup elimination at the hands of a Serie B club has further intensified pressure on the squad.

The clash at the Maracana takes on the feel of a decisive match for both sides this Saturday. Fluminense will try to consolidate third place and stay close to the league leaders. Sao Paulo, for their part, are looking for an emotional response amid the crisis and to end their poorest run of the season.

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

D

L

W

W

L

D

Fluminense form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

D

W

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

W

L

L

W

D

L

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

W

D

D

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fluminense have important absentees for Saturday's clash at the Maracana. Martinelli is still recovering from a left thigh injury and is continuing to work separately from the squad at the Carlos Castilho training centre.

German Cano and Matheus Reis remain in the treatment room and are also out of the match.

Midfielder Alisson is also unavailable for the encounter, having picked up his third yellow card in the previous round and now serving an automatic suspension.

At Sao Paulo, Luciano is a doubt after leaving the match against Juventude with discomfort in his right thigh. In addition, Lucas is recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, Alan Franco is being treated for an adductor strain, and Pablo Maia is still recovering physically following facial surgery.

The list of physical problems at the Tricolor Paulista also includes Marcos Antonio, with a rectus femoris injury, as well as Rafael Toloi and Lucas Ramon, both being treated for calf problems. The absences increase pressure on the squad amid the team's turbulent period.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Jemmes, Freytes, Arana; Bernal, Hercules, Acosta; Savarino, Canobbio, John Kennedy

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Cedric, Doria, Sabino, Diaz; Bobadilla, Danielzinho; Artur, Cauly, Ferreira; Calleri

We say: Fluminense 2-0 Sao Paulo

Fluminense are at home at the Maracana and, despite an inconsistent run in the Libertadores, are putting together a solid campaign in the Brasileiro. Home advantage looms large: the Rio Tricolor remain strong on their own ground and can call on John Kennedy, in fine goalscoring form, to open the scoring early and take control of the match.

On the other side, Sao Paulo arrive in tatters after suffering two consecutive defeats. Roger Machado's departure from the dugout leaves the squad fragile and without tactical direction to fight back on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.