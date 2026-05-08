Preview: Fluminense vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 08 May 2026 15:13

Under-pressure Fluminense host Vitoria at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday, May 9, in the 15th round of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. Despite sitting third in the table, Fluminense’s recent form—combined with an underwhelming start to their Copa Libertadores campaign—has increased the pressure on manager Luis Zubeldia. The mood is markedly different for Vitoria, who arrive on the back of consecutive wins and secured their place in the semi-finals of the Copa do Nordeste for the 11th time in the club’s history last Wednesday. With both teams aiming to strengthen their positions in the upper half of the table, the points on offer carry significant importance.

Match preview

What appeared to be a favourable Libertadores group for Fluminense has turned into a nightmare following the fourth-round fixture. The side could only draw 1-1 with Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the group with two points.

The performance, marked by limited attacking intensity, raised fresh concerns among supporters: Fluminense conceded 15 shots, with Fabio making two saves and a dangerous effort striking the crossbar. On 66 minutes, Alex Arce opened the scoring for the Argentine side, but John Kennedy, introduced from the bench, levelled in stoppage time.

To progress to the knockout rounds, Fluminense cannot afford to drop further points in the group, with decisive fixtures against Bolívar and La Guaira still to come in Rio de Janeiro. The draw was the third successive game without a win across all competitions for the Rio side.

The low point of that run came last Sunday in a Brasileirão defeat. Visiting Internacional, the Tricolor lost 2-0 and saw the gap to the league leaders widen to seven points. It was the side's fourth defeat in the Brasileirão and the third away from home — a stark contrast to their record at the Maracanã, where they have won six of seven matches, a success rate of 86%.

Their points tally in the national championship has still produced a strong position, with the club currently third on 26 points. However, some of Zubeldia's selection decisions have been wearing thin on supporters.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vitoria kept their Copa do Nordeste dream alive last Wednesday by beating Ceara at the Barradão, courtesy of a Renato Kayser goal. The centre-forward's strike secured a semi-final place in the so-called "Lampions League."

It is 16 years since the Bahian club last lifted the trophy, having reached the semi-finals on three occasions since — in 2015, 2017 and 2021. Aside from the cup progress, the result extended Vitória's excellent home form in Salvador: five wins from their last six fixtures at the Barradão.

Before that, they thrashed Coritiba 4-1 at home and climbed into the top half of the Brasileirão. The comprehensive win was sealed by goals from Renê Sousa, Zé Vitor, Diego Tarzia and Erick, who capitalised on a numerical advantage to dominate their opponents.

Their away form in the Brasileirao, however, has yet to take shape: they have averaged 0.67 goals scored but conceded 2.5 per game on the road, with no wins to show. Vitória have the second-worst away record in the division.

Amid their strong current momentum, the club are eager to collect three points on the road and keep alive their ambitions of breaking into the top positions. They will also draw confidence from a run of three matches without defeat against Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro, comprising one win and two draws since 2018.

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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Vitoria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The chief absentee for Fluminense is in defence, with Jemmes suspended after picking up his third yellow card in the defeat to Internacional. Ignacio is expected to partner Freytes at centre-back.

In the match in Argentina, the main positive was the return of Lucho Acosta following recovery from a minor injury. He could retain his starting berth, though his fitness will require careful management. After proving decisive against Rivadavia, John Kennedy is expected to lead the attack following Castillo's underwhelming display.

Midfielder Martinelli, striker German Cano and young defender Matheus Reis remain in the treatment room and are confirmed absentees.

Vitória's standout performer in the Brasileirao — two goals and three assists — Erick serves a one-match suspension on Saturday, handed down for his criticism of officiating following the defeat to Athletico-PR. The original two-match ban was reduced to one.

Fellow midfielder Matheuzinho is also suspended, having received his third yellow card against Coritiba. During the week, Renato Kayser and Baralhas returned from injury and will compete for a starting place in this fixture.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Ignacio, Freytes, Guilherme Arana; Alisson, Hercules, Lucho Acosta; Savarino, Canobbio (Soteldo), John Kennedy. Manager: Luis Zubeldia.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Lucas Arcanjo; Nathan Mendes, Caca, Luan Candido, Ramon; Ze Vitor and Caique (Baralhas); Marinho, Emmanuel Martinez and Diego Tarzia; Rene (Renato Kayser). Manager: Jair Ventura.

We say: Fluminense 2-0 Vitoria

Despite their recent inconsistency, Fluminense can take confidence from their strong home record, having claimed six victories at the Maracana Stadium, which should help them impose their tempo on Vitoria.

The Bahian outfit have struggled to find their best form away from home, conceding 15 of their 18 goals on the road. Without their most influential player, Vitoria may find it difficult to cope with sustained pressure from the hosts.

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