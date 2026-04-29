Preview: Bolivar vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Apr 2026 22:48

Bottom of Group C, Fluminense travel to the 3,367 metres above sea level of Estadio Hernando Siles to face Bolívar on Thursday, April 30, in the third round of the 2026 Copa Libertadores. Both sides are still searching for a first win in the group, having taken one point each from their opening two matches.

Tipped to progress as group winners, Fluminense have made an underwhelming start with setbacks against Deportivo La Guaira and Independiente Rivadavia, including a home defeat at the Maracanã Stadium. Bolívar, meanwhile, will hope to use the demands of altitude to trouble the visitors as both teams battle for a place in the knockout stages.

Match preview

Historically, Bolívar know the importance of home advantage in their pursuit of qualification from the group stage. In 40 appearances in the competition, the Bolivian side have a 67 per cent home record — 90 wins in 135 matches at the Hernando Siles.

That return is 27 per cent higher than the team's overall record (home and away) in the continental competition. However, their opening fixture at home in this edition produced another stumble, a 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Guaira in the second round.

The context for seeking a victory against the Brazilians, however, is not encouraging: the draw with the Venezuelans and the defeat to Independiente Petrolero last week culminated in the resignation of Flávio Robatto. The coach had been in charge since 2024 and had accumulated 73 wins in 117 matches at the club.

Against the Tricolor, the board officially announced in a statement that Vladimir Soria will be on the touchline as they seek their first win in the Libertadores. The interim coach made his debut last weekend in a 6-0 thrashing of Real Tomayapo in the Bolivian Championship. It is worth noting that of the eight home matches this year, including the Summer Tournament, six finished with more than 2.5 goals.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

To try to minimise the effects of altitude, Fluminense have opted to arrive as close as possible to kick-off. The match is one of extreme pressure as the side must avoid falling further behind the top two.

The situation became complicated after the setback in the last round to debutants Independiente Rivadavia — a victory described as a "new Maracanazo" by the Argentinian press in the post-match coverage. The Cariocas had taken the lead through Guilherme Arana, but Fabrizio Sartori and Alex Arce turned the scoreline around.

After that setback — which left the Tricolor at the bottom of the group — Luís Zubeldía's side have recovered during the season, with two wins in the Brasileirão (3-2 against Santos and 2-1 against Chapecoense) and a 0-0 draw with Operário-PR in the Copa do Brasil.

The results have left the Cariocas in contention for the Brasileirão title, on 26 points and six behind leaders Palmeiras. The run has brought calm to the coaching staff, who had previously gone four matches without a win, including a defeat in the Fla-Flu.

Fluminense head up to Bolivian altitude hoping to deliver a good performance in their second away match in the tournament. In the first, against La Guaira, their lack of attacking output produced an uninspiring 0-0.

Bolivar Copa Libertadores form:

D L

Bolivar form (all competitions):

W L W D L W

Fluminense Copa Libertadores form:

D L

Fluminense form (all competitions):

D L L W D W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vladimir Soria's debut featured a core of starters who the coach may field against Fluminense on Thursday. The good news was the clearance from CONMEBOL for defender José Sagredo, who received only a one-match ban for his sending-off in the team's opening fixture.

Robson and Patrício Rodríguez have had recent injuries and are working their way back with the medical staff. They will be reassessed in Wednesday's training and, if available, may be included for the match.

The main absence on the Fluminense side is midfielder Martinelli, who suffered a grade-three thigh oedema and will be out until the World Cup. In addition, Soteldo, Lucho Acosta and Cano are with the medical department and are confirmed absentees.

The coaching staff are exploring the possible return of midfielder Nonato, who has been sidelined for two months. Finally, after a blow to the face, John Kennedy is set to start against Bolívar, given that he is the Tricolor's top scorer in the Brasileirão.

Bolivar possible starting lineup:

Carlos Lampe; Jesús Sagredo, Xavier Arreaga, Santiago Echeverría, Erwin Saavedra; Leonel Justiniano, Carlos Melgar; Brian Oyola, Dorny Romero, Christian Alemán; Martín Cauteruccio. Coach: Vladimir Soria.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Jemmes, Freytes, Guilherme Arana; Facundo Bernal, Hércules; Jefferson Savarino, Kevin Serna, Canobbio; John Kennedy. Coach: Luís Zubeldía.

We say: Bolivar 0-0 Fluminense

Despite sitting third in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Fluminense have struggled to create clear openings against more compact defensive setups, which helps explain their setbacks in the opening two rounds of the Copa Libertadores.

The conditions at altitude could favour a level scoreline in the first half, while corners may also prove significant, with long-range efforts expected to become an important attacking route for both sides.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.