Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 May 2026 17:40

Atletico Mineiro will welcome Mirassol to Arena MRV on Saturday in a Brasileiro clash between two sides hoping their recent cup progress can spark improved league form heading into the middle stretch of the season.

The hosts secured a dramatic Copa do Brasil qualification in midweek, while the visitors also advanced in the competition, but both teams remain stuck in the lower half of the Serie A standings and under pressure to build momentum domestically.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro head into this contest fresh from an emotional and exhausting midweek battle against Ceara, where Eduardo Dominguez's side progressed to the Copa do Brasil round of 16 after a penalty shootout victory in Fortaleza.

Everson emerged as the hero with two saves in the shootout before converting the decisive penalty himself, while Kaua Pascini had forced penalties with a late goal during normal time, keeping Galo alive in the competition.

That qualification came as a welcome boost for Atletico, whose league campaign has been far from convincing so far – the Belo Horizonte giants currently sit 13th in the Brasileiro standings with 18 points and remain only one point above the relegation zone heading into round 16.

Their recent form has been frustratingly inconsistent, with Atletico surrendering a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Botafogo last weekend after appearing set for an important victory at Arena MRV.

Dominguez has openly admitted concerns over his side's defensive fragility, particularly from aerial situations, and Atletico have now conceded in six consecutive Serie A matches.

The departure of club icon Hulk to Fluminense earlier this month has also forced a tactical reshuffle in attack, with Bernard, Cassierra and Cuello now expected to shoulder greater creative responsibility during the second half of the campaign.

There have still been positive signs at home, however, where Atletico have picked up important victories against Sao Paulo and Athletico-PR in recent weeks, while the club hierarchy is expecting a strong crowd at Arena MRV after reducing ticket prices in an attempt to galvanise support.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol, meanwhile, travel to Belo Horizonte in high spirits after also securing Copa do Brasil qualification during the week thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bragantino, sealing a 3-2 aggregate success.

Tiquinho Soares scored his first goal for the club in that victory, while Edson Carioca continued his strong recent form with another decisive contribution.

Despite their cup exploits, Mirassol remain deep in relegation trouble in Serie A, occupying 18th place with 13 points after a difficult opening phase of the campaign.

Rafael Guanaes's men have struggled to turn promising performances into consistent results in the league, although there have been signs of improvement recently, including a 2-1 win over Corinthians and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Chapecoense.

The visitors have shown attacking promise throughout the season, but defensive weaknesses continue to undermine their efforts, with Mirassol conceding in every away league game so far this term.

Their demanding schedule has also started to take a toll physically, with Mirassol balancing Brasileiro duties alongside Copa do Brasil and Libertadores commitments, although confidence inside the squad has improved significantly following consecutive cup successes.

The reverse fixture between the sides earlier this season ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Maiao, underlining how little separates the two teams despite their differing expectations entering the campaign.

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

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Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

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Mirassol Brasileiro form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Atletico Mineiro remain without Patrick, Victor Hugo and Indio, who are all sidelined through injury, while Dominguez is still carefully managing the fitness of several players following the physically demanding cup tie against Ceara.

Cuello has returned to the squad after recovering from a calf issue and could feature more prominently here, while Cisse has also resumed full training after recovering from a thigh injury.

The hosts are expected to rotate selectively after Thursday's exertions, although Everson should continue in goal after his heroics in the cup.

Mirassol, meanwhile, will travel without Andre Luis, Igor Formiga, Negueba and Igor Carius, all of whom remain unavailable through injury or suspension concerns.

Walter is expected to return in goal after being rested recently, while Alesson and Edson Carioca will again provide the main attacking threat for the visitors following their strong performances against Bragantino.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Ruan, Alonso, Lodi; Franco, Maycon, Bernard; Cuello, Reinier, Cassierra

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Borges, Joao Victor, Oliveira, Reinaldo; Moura, Aldo, Shaylon; Carioca, Alesson, Eduardo

We say: Atletico Mineiro 1-0 Mirassol

Both sides arrive encouraged by their Copa do Brasil progress, but Atletico's greater individual quality and strong home backing at Arena MRV could prove decisive in a tight contest.

Mirassol have shown resilience in recent weeks, though their defensive issues away from home remain difficult to ignore, and the hosts may just have enough to grind out a narrow but valuable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.