Preview: Internacional vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 15 May 2026 17:39

Internacional and Vasco da Gama meet at the Estadio Beira-Rio in the 16th round of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday, May 16. The contest is set to be shaped by notable absences on both sides, a factor that could significantly influence the pattern of the match.

The Colorado arrive in strong form, unbeaten in their last six matches and showing clear signs of progress under Paulo Pezzolano as they look to move decisively away from the lower reaches of the table. Vasco da Gama, meanwhile, have also improved under Renato Gaucho, whose arrival has brought renewed structure and momentum. A victory in the previous round lifted the Cruzmaltino to eighth place on 20 points, leaving them just four points adrift of the top four.

Match preview

Internacional's week has combined relief at the results with concern over defensive losses. The 2-2 draw against Coritiba at the Couto Pereira and the midweek victory over Athletic Club at the Beira-Rio extended the Colorado's unbeaten run this season to six matches. However, the latest round of the Brasileirao brought significant consequences for their defensive set-up. Felix Torres and Victor Gabriel each picked up a third yellow card and are suspended for the meeting with Vasco.

The absence of the pair is keenly felt because the two had been providing stability to the back line in recent rounds. Pezzolano's system had begun to develop defensive consistency with both centre-backs holding their places in the starting XI, particularly through their aerial reliability and more organised build-up play. After the match in Curitiba, the head coach acknowledged the concern but expressed confidence in his replacements, naming Juninho and Clayton as alternatives ready to step in.

The paradox of Internacional's season remains evident. Even while in a period of recovery, the club have been performing more solidly on the road than at the Beira-Rio. Pressure from supporters and defensive instability in Porto Alegre continue to be factors that hold the side back at home.

The home defeat to Mirassol remains fresh in the memory of the Internacional faithful. In that contest, Inter struggled when pressed defensively and were punished for the spaces conceded in their marking. Without two regular centre-backs to face Vasco, the risk of repeating that pattern is once again a concern.

© Iconsport / SUSA

On the other side, Vasco arrive in a more settled position under Gaucho. The 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR at Sao Januario consolidated the Cruzmaltino's recent good form and showcased a side increasingly comfortable in matches that require emotional control. Thiago Mendes's goal in first-half stoppage time rewarded a defensively consistent display from the Rio de Janeiro side.

Vasco have also managed to negotiate their fixture schedule with less wear and tear. On Wednesday, the side hosted Paysandu in the Copa do Brasil with an advantage already built in the first leg, which allowed Gaucho to rest several first-team regulars with the Brasileirao in mind. The head coach has been managing the squad's physical workload well, a factor that helps to explain the competitiveness maintained even in weeks of heavy fixture congestion.

Despite the progress under the new management, a lack of consistency remains an issue. The Cruzmaltino have been securing good results against stronger opponents but continue to drop important points in matches in which they were tipped as favourites.

Another concern for Vasco is their away record in this Brazilian Championship. The side are yet to win on the road and have let crucial results slip against Cruzeiro, Coritiba and Remo, all in matches where they conceded in the closing minutes, particularly from aerial situations. The defeats to Corinthians and Mirassol further underline the Cruzmaltino's difficulties when playing away from Rio de Janeiro.

Internacional's situation turns the fixture into a match carrying enormous emotional weight. On 18 points from 15 rounds, any slip at home increases the pressure on the squad and the coaching staff once again. Vasco arrive in a more comfortable league position and could exploit precisely that anxiety, a scenario that often favours visiting sides in tense environments.

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Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

The absences of Felix Torres and Victor Gabriel will be Internacional's chief defensive problem for the meeting with Vasco. Gabriel Mercado, who had been recovering from a muscle injury, has returned to the matchday squad and emerges as the main option to reorganise the Colorado's back line.

If he is fully fit, the Argentine is expected to line up alongside Juninho and Bruno Gomes, while Clayton Sampaio offers another possibility for a defensive unit that may take on an unfamiliar shape under Pezzolano. Paulinho Paula, who represented Vasco last season, remains sidelined as he recovers from a right thigh muscle injury.

Internacional are also still dealing with uncertainty in goal. Sergio Rochet recently returned from a muscle injury, but errors in recent matches have raised questions over whether Anthoni could earn a place in the starting XI. In attack, Rafael Borre continues to stand out, having scored in three of the Colorado's last four matches.

Vasco also arrive at the Beira-Rio needing to reshuffle key pieces in midfield. Thiago Mendes and Johan Rojas serve automatic suspensions after picking up yellow cards against Athletico-PR. In addition, Paulo Henrique will be reassessed after taking a knock to his leg during the draw with Paysandu in the Copa do Brasil. If the right-back is not fit to play, Puma Rodriguez is expected to take his place.

The Vasco medical department continues to deal with significant absences. Jair and Mateus Carvalho remain on the road back from knee injuries, while Cuiabano stays out with a muscular issue. Given that picture, Gaucho is expected to turn to alternatives such as Tche Tche, Nuno Moreira and Adson to reshape the side, while also relying on Lucas Piton as a key figure out wide.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Sergio Rochet; Bruno Gomes, Juninho, Gabriel Mercado (Clayton Sampaio); Vitinho, Rodrigo Villagra, Bruno Henrique, Alan Patrick, Alexandro Bernabei; Alerrandro, Rafael Borre. Manager: Paulo Pezzolano.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo Jardim; Puma Rodriguez, Carlos Cuesta, Robert Renan, Lucas Piton; Hugo Moura, Tche Tche, Nuno Moreira; Adson, Spinelli, Andres Gomez. Manager: Renato Gaucho.

We say: Internacional 1-1 Vasco da Gama

Despite their encouraging six-match unbeaten run, Internacional have yet to produce consistently convincing performances at the Estadio Beira-Rio this season. That home inconsistency, coupled with key defensive absences, tempers confidence in a Colorado victory.

Vasco da Gama, meanwhile, arrive in stronger league shape and have shown improvement under Renato Gaucho, though their away form remains a concern. For a side with ambitions of pushing into the upper half, collecting points on the road is essential. Given the balance between the two teams, a draw appears the most convincing outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.