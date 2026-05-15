Preview: Roma vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 May 2026 16:32 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 16:38

Still vying for a place in next season's Champions League, Roma must meet city rivals Lazio in Sunday's Derby della Capitale.

Only three points separate four contenders in Serie A's tight top-four fight, and Roma sit fifth ahead of the penultimate matchday; however, the Biancocelesti need no motivation to beat their fiercest foes at Stadio Olimpico.

Match preview

Renewing a bitter rivalry that began back in 1929, Italy's capital clubs will convene for another Rome derby this weekend, with the nominal 'home' side still chasing Champions League football.

Three points behind Napoli, one shy of Juventus and level with fourth-placed AC Milan, Roma really need to win their two remaining games to finish inside the top four - particularly as Milan have a better head-to-head record.

Goal difference is not the first deciding factor in Serie A, so if two or more teams finish on equal points, they are divided by results in the meetings between them.

With all clubs involved - including sixth-placed Como - having to play at the same time, familiar fixture chaos ensued until midweek, when it was finally confirmed that the derby would take place at high noon on Sunday.

Before wrapping up their campaign by visiting Verona next week, Roma will seek a fourth straight win, following last week's controversial victory in Parma.

Only two goals in second-half stoppage time - including Donyell Malen's highly debatable penalty - kept the Giallorossi in contention for a coveted seat at Europe's top table.

Fuelled by Malen's clinical finishing and clever link play, they have now scored in their last 13 league matches, averaging more than two goals per game during that period.

Unbeaten in their last 11 at home - while keeping seven clean sheets - Roma have also held an edge over their 'Eternal City' rivals in recent seasons.

The Giallorossi have won three of the last four meetings with Lazio across all competitions - as many wins as they had produced from the previous 13 - while conceding just one goal in the process.

So, after a 1-0 triumph in this term's reverse fixture, Gian Piero Gasperini is well set to become only the seventh Roma coach to win his first two top-flight derbies.

© Imago

By contrast with their old foes, Lazio's league campaign has been a major disappointment, and they could yet slip outside the top half of Serie A, with Udinese and Sassuolo sitting just beneath them.

No longer able to qualify for Europe - meaning they will miss out for a second straight season - the Biancocelesti's last available route was by claiming the Coppa Italia.

However, days after being beaten 3-0 by the same opponents in Serie A, Maurizio Sarri's side suffered a similar fate in Wednesday's cup final, tamely losing 2-0 to double winners Inter Milan.

Making errors for both goals - and barely laying a glove on Inter - Lazio were forced to watch on as the new Italian champions celebrated victory at Stadio Olimpico.

Despite ongoing unrest within the club and in the stands, Sarri's side have incrementally improved since winter turned to spring, but they will go into the derby with confidence at a low ebb.

Having failed to score in 16 league matches this season - the club's worst such record since 1989 - they must now try to breach Roma's defence, or risk the wrath of their frustrated fanbase.

Roma Serie A form:

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Lazio Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Roma are still missing Evan Ferguson and Bryan Zaragoza - and Stephan El Shaarawy might also be sidelined by an adductor problem - but Lorenzo Pellegrini and Artem Dovbyk have both resumed full training and could make the bench.

Once again, Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule and Niccolo Pisilli will all vie to support Malen in the Giallorossi's front line: since arriving midway through the season, the latter has scored 13 times in just 16 Serie A appearances.

Meanwhile, no-one has netted more than five league goals for Lazio, with Gustav Isaksen leading the way.

Facing his final derby, ex-Roma man Pedro - who bravely crossed the divide in 2021 - has scored four so far, and the veteran winger has a reputation for notching important late goals.

Sarri has cycled through various replacements for Taty Castellanos, who left the Biancocelesti back in January, so Tijjani Noslin, Daniel Maldini, Boulaye Dia or even Petar Ratkov could feature up front.

While there are doubts about the fitness of Patric and captain Mattia Zaccagni, only goalkeeper Ivan Provedel has been ruled out by injury, but key defender Alessio Romagnoli must serve a ban for last week's dismissal against Inter.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Malen

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Pellegrini; Basic, Rovella, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

We say: Roma 2-1 Lazio

With momentum on their side, Roma will win the 164th Derby della Capitale to be played in Italy's top flight, thereby doing the league double over Lazio.

The Biancocelesti are still recovering from their dismal defeat in the Coppa Italia final, while their Giallorossi rivals are intent on claiming Champions League qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.