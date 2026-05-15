Preview: Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 15 May 2026 16:09

Brighton & Hove Albion can keep their Champions League hopes alive with a win against hosts Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Seagulls are seventh with 53 points with six to play for, but they must be ready to challenge for sixth as that could be enough for a place in the Champions League, whereas 14th-placed Leeds know they are safe with 44 points.

Match preview

Leeds have enjoyed a remarkable season under boss Daniel Farke, who has already secured a better points tally than the club managed in their prior two top-flight campaigns (31 and 38).

The Whites had to overcome a difficult start to 2025-26, with the club losing eight, drawing two and winning just three of their opening 13 fixtures, but they have since only been defeated in four out of 23 league matches.

Farke's players will hope to extend their unbeaten streak in the league to nine games on Sunday, and a win for the team would be their fourth in six matches.

Leeds impressively netted 11 goals in their past five top-flight contests while only conceding five times, though they were arguably fortunate to only concede once when they drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on May 11.

Elland Road has not witnessed a home loss in three matches at the ground, with the hosts winning their last two by a cumulative score of 6-1.

Sunday is an opportunity for Leeds to exact revenge for the 3-0 loss they suffered against Brighton in November 2025, but the team will have to defy their recent history against the Seagulls if they are to win against them for the first time in eight meetings.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brighton could still finish in the top five considering they are six points from both fifth-placed Aston Villa and fourth-placed Liverpool, who play each other on Friday, but a more realistic target for the club should be overtaking Bournemouth in sixth.

The Cherries are only two points ahead and will have to face Manchester City on Tuesday, and finishing sixth would be enough for Champions League football if Villa win the Europa League and finish fifth.

Fabian Hurzeler deserves immense credit for changing the narrative surrounding his position in the dugout, as while the Seagulls took six points between matchweek 14 and matchweek 26, his team have collected 22 points from a possible 30 over their subsequent 10 league matches.

Brighton have in fact triumphed in four of their last six top-flight fixtures, with the side losing just once, scoring at least two goals four times and keeping three clean sheets.

Hurzeler oversaw a 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 9, but he was not so fortunate when his team last travelled given they were beaten 3-1 by Newcastle United at St. James' Park on May 2.

That defeat extended Brighton's winless streak away from home to two games - they settled for a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on April 18 - but the visitors were triumphant in their prior three clashes on the road.

Leeds United Premier League form:

D

W

W

D

W

D

Leeds United form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

W

D

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

W

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In what will be their final home game, Leeds will want to celebrate achieving Premier League survival, so there is no reason to think that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not start up front.

However, Farke has confirmed that Ethan Ampadu is a major doubt due to illness, and losing him from midfield could be significant.

If he is unable to be part of the squad this weekend, Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka may instead be partnered by Sean Longstaff.

As for Brighton, stalwarts Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke can be pencilled into the XI at centre-back, with the pair set to make their 30th and 35th league starts respectively.

Despite the speculation around the future of midfielder Carlos Baleba, he could still prove useful in the final stretch of the season, so he could be stationed in a double pivot next to Pascal Gross.

Winger Kaoru Mitoma has been ruled out, and Hurzeler has indicated there is a chance that he could miss out on the World Cup, but Ferdi Kadioglu and Yankuba Minteh will likely feature on Sunday, though Maxim De Cuyper could be an option on the left flank.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw; Gnonto, Stach, Longstaff, Tanaka, Justin; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Gross; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck

We say: Leeds United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Though Leeds have already secured survival, fans would feel let down if the team did not at least try their best to end their home campaign strongly.

However, they will be encountering a Brighton side in excellent form, and it would not be surprising if the visitors walked away with three points in their quest for Champions League football.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.