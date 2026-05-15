Preview: Brest vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 15 May 2026 15:40

Stade Brestois 29 will host Angers SCO at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday in their final match of the 2025–26 Ligue season, with both sides looking to end their campaigns on a positive note.

The match brings together two teams in search of stability, as the home side aim to snap out of poor form in front of their supporters, while the visitors are already guaranteed a mid-table finish after securing their safety from relegation.

Match preview

Despite suffering three consecutive league defeats, Brest have already secured their Ligue 1 status heading into the final game of the season, although their poor form continued in midweek when they conceded three goals inside the opening 20 minutes in a defeat to Strasbourg that extended their winless run to eight matches.

Eric Roy’s side have collected just two points from a possible 24 since March, with their last victory coming in a 2-0 home win over Le Havre on March 8, which also marked the end of an impressive six-match unbeaten run that included four victories, two draws and a notable win over Olympique Marseille.

Although Brest’s recent form has been disappointing, they have remained relatively strong at Stade Francis-Le Ble, suffering only two home defeats since February, a 4-3 loss against Rennes and Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg.

The latest setback against Le Racing also ensured they surpassed the number of league defeats they suffered during the entire 2024-25 domestic campaign, taking their total to 15.

The Pirates have at least remained consistent in attack on home soil in 2026, failing to score in only one match at Stade Francis-Le Ble, which came in a 2-0 defeat to Toulouse in late January.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Angers head into the final weekend of the Ligue 1 season sitting 13th in the table with 35 points, four clear of 16th-placed OGC Nice, meaning Alexandre Dujeux’s side have already secured their top-flight status regardless of this weekend’s result.

Les Noirs et Blancs are enduring a difficult spell after going eight successive Ligue 1 matches without a win and managing just one victory in their last 12 outings, with that lone success coming in a 1-0 away win against Nantes at the start of March.

That poor sequence followed a much brighter start to February, when Angers secured back-to-back Ligue 1 victories for the third time during the 2025-26 campaign, but their form has dramatically declined since wins over Metz and Toulouse.

Since then, Angers have picked up only six points from a possible 36 to leave themselves second-bottom in the form table, while their away performances have been particularly worrying, with the club winning just three league matches all season and losing each of their last three away games since the March victory over Nantes.

Angers were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in September, and their last victory at Stade Francis-Le Ble dates back to February 2020 when they secured a narrow 1-0 win.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

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Angers Ligue 1 form:

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Team News

© Imago

Brest will be without several players for their final Ligue 1 fixture of the campaign, with defender Soumaila Coulibaly unavailable because of an ongoing shin injury, while forward Mama Balde also appears unlikely to feature after recently cutting short a training session.

Captain Brendan Chardonnet remains a doubt after missing the last two matches against PSG and Strasbourg, although the Brest defender has resumed full training following a rib injury, while Junior Dina-Ebimbe is also being monitored ahead of the final matchday.

There is more positive news for Brest regarding Bradley Locko, with the left-back expected to return to the squad after an injury-hit season in time for the club’s final game in front of the Stade Francis-Le Ble supporters.

Angers also travel with several injury concerns, as midfielder Yassin Belkhdim has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an arm injury, while Djibirin Harouna will miss the rest of the campaign because of an ankle problem.

Marius Courcoul remains doubtful due to a knee issue but could still feature, while Goduine Koyalipou and Louis Mouton are also fitness concerns following recent physical problems, although Amine Sbai is available again after serving a suspension.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Le Guen, Guindo; , Del Castillo, Tousart, Chotard, Magnetti, Lascary; Ajorque

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Louer, Camara, Lefort; Ekomie, Van den Boomen, Belkebla, Capelle, Raolisoa; Peter, Sbai

We say: Brest 2-2 Angers

Angers cannot finish above Brest on the final day unless they overturn a significantly inferior goal difference by winning with a margin of more than seven goals, although a victory would allow them to finish level on 38 points with the hosts.

Given how underwhelming and relaxed both teams have appeared in recent weeks since securing their Ligue 1 survival, this contest has the feel of a typical end-of-season encounter in which both sides may already have their attention on the summer break, making a draw seem the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.