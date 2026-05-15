Harvey Elliott future: Euro club could 'consider' move for 23y/o Liverpool attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 15 May 2026 16:16

RB Leipzig could consider a move for Harvey Elliott in the summer transfer window as the Liverpool attacker faces an uncertain future at Anfield.

After joining from Fulham in 2019, Elliott developed into an important squad player under Jurgen Klopp, contributing 15 goals in 149 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, Elliott joined Aston Villa on loan, but the spell failed to go to plan, with the attacker managing only 109 Premier League minutes.

The Villans had an obligation to make the deal permanent for £35m if Elliott made 10 league appearances, but with only four to his name, the arrangement was cut short midway through the campaign.

Arne Slot has shown little inclination to make Elliott a central part of his current plans, which has naturally fuelled speculation over a summer exit, although the Dutchman has indicated the player will be given an opportunity in pre-season.

RB Leipzig could consider move for Harvey Elliott?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

According to Bild, Leipzig are prepared to offer Elliott a possible route away from Anfield, with the 23-year-old remaining firmly on their radar.

The Bundesliga club attempted to sign Elliott last summer, but Liverpool’s loan demands reportedly proved too restrictive. That interest, however, has not faded, and Leipzig could revisit the situation in the coming months.

Leipzig are currently prioritising a move to re-sign Brajan Gruda from Brighton & Hove Albion, but should that pursuit fail, Elliott could emerge as a realistic alternative.

The report adds that Leipzig have already held internal discussions over a potential move, though the left-footed Liverpool attacker is not presently their leading target.

Harvey Elliott could be set for Liverpool exit

© Imago

It is somewhat surprising that Slot has struggled to carve out a meaningful role for Elliott, particularly given Liverpool’s periodic need for left-footed attacking balance in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

Elliott’s versatility remains one of his biggest strengths, as he is capable of operating out wide or in a central attacking role behind the striker, which in theory should make him a useful squad option.

With Salah set to depart and Federico Chiesa also facing an uncertain future, Liverpool may yet decide that offering Elliott one final opportunity to prove himself would make more sense than sanctioning a sale.