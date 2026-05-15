Preview: FC Volendam vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 May 2026 16:27 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 16:30

With their top-flight futures still uncertain, FC Volendam and Telstar face off in a crucial relegation battle at the Kras Stadion on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting two points ahead in the table, a draw would be enough for the visitors to secure Eredivisie football for next season, while only a win will do for the home side.

Match preview

In the first of two consecutive matches against relegation rivals, Volendam could only manage a 1-1 draw at Stadion Woudestein against SBV Excelsior.

As a result, Rick Kruys’s men have now dropped into the bottom three heading into their season finale, where maximum points must be secured to guarantee Eredivisie football for the 2026–27 campaign.

However, failure to win would not spell the end for Het Andere Oranje, who would then have to face either Willem II or Almere City in the final of the promotion play-offs.

Nonetheless, Volendam will be determined to avoid that extra hurdle by coming out on top in front of their fans this weekend. Their record in this fixture is impressive, with no defeats in the last 11 meetings across all competitions since December 2018.

Given what is at stake, Sunday’s hosts will expect an electric atmosphere from their supporters; however, that energy could quickly be dampened if they continue their habit of conceding early, having allowed a division-high 13 goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season.

© Imago

After losing both of their opening matches in April by a combined score of 6-1, Telstar found themselves a point adrift of safety and in danger of seeing their best top-flight campaign in nearly 50 years end on a disappointing note.

Since then, however, wins over Sparta Rotterdam and, most recently, Heracles—either side of a 1-1 draw with NEC Nijmegen—have pulled Anthony Correia’s men out of the drop zone.

Still, De Witte Leeuwen know that all their hard work over the past three weeks can easily be undone, highlighting the need for renewed focus in a fixture where they have struggled in recent years.

With no clean sheets in their last 20 meetings with Volendam, it is unlikely that Telstar will rely on a solid defensive performance to see them through. Thankfully, their attacking output has been a bright spot, as only Fortuna Sittard have scored more goals among the bottom-half teams.

Having managed just one away league win from eight attempts this year, Sunday’s visitors have struggled on the road and must stem the tide this weekend to avoid leaving their Eredivisie status hanging in the balance.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

L

D

L

W

L

D

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

L

D

Telstar Eredivisie form:

W

L

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Dave Kwakman remains sidelined with a knee injury, which has caused him to miss each of Volendam’s last six matches since mid-March.

Silvinho Esajas and Kayne van Oevelen will also be absent this weekend, while Juninho Bacuna faces a late fitness test after coming off injured against Excelsior.

Benjamin Pauwels finally opened his account for the hosts at the seventh attempt, and the Belgian will be looking to continue that momentum.

Dutch midfield duo Dylan Mertens and Tyrone Owusu are not expected to feature for Telstar, although the latter still has a slight chance of making a cameo appearance.

Nokkvi Thorisson and Dio Malone are also on the visitors’ injury list, joined by 21-year-old Cedric Hatenboer.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Steur; Ugwu, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Bukala, Yah; Ould-Chikh, Descotte, Pauwels; Veerman

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Bakker, Koswal, Nwankwo; Hardeveld, Rossen, Offenhaus, Noslin; Brouwer, Hetli; Van Duijn

We say: FC Volendam 2-1 Telstar

The onus is on Volendam to take the fight to Telstar, given their need for maximum points and the weight of expectation as hosts.

We anticipate a closely contested affair, with Volendam just about doing enough to emerge triumphant and secure survival.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.