Preview: SBV Excelsior vs FC Volendam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 08 May 2026 07:59 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 08:04

With top-flight survival at stake, SBV Excelsior and FC Volendam face off at Stadion Woudestein on Sunday in round 33 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign.

Excelsior begin the weekend three points clear of their visitors, and a win would not only secure a league double after September’s 2-1 victory, but also guarantee their Eredivisie status for next season.

Match preview

After ending 2025 strongly by winning three of their final four matches, Excelsior managed just one victory in their first 14 league games of 2026—a dreadful run that left them only a point above the drop zone and in serious danger of relegation to the Eerste Divisie.

A 5-0 thrashing of Europe-chasing Utrecht a fortnight ago marked an emphatic return to winning ways for Ruben den Uil’s side, who followed up that five-star display in matchday 31 with a comeback 3-2 victory over Groningen last time out.

Having recorded back-to-back wins for only the second time this season, De Roodzwarten now sit three points clear of the bottom three and require a maximum of four points from their final two matches to guarantee safety.

To avoid heading into their season finale at Sparta Rotterdam still at risk of dropping down to the second division, Excelsior will hope to finish the job on Sunday against a direct relegation rival, and history is on their side.

Excelsior are unbeaten in their last four matches against Volendam and have kept clean sheets in each of the last three home meetings.

However, all that could count for little if they fail to address their attacking struggles at home, having scored the joint second-fewest home goals in the division (19)—five of which came in their recent demolition of Utrecht.

© Imago / ANP

Since the start of the 2000s, Volendam have managed back-to-back top-flight campaigns only once (2022-23 and 2023-24), and this season's struggles offer a clear explanation why.

Rick Kruys’s side boast the best defensive record among the bottom seven, but their attacking output has left much to be desired. Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Heerenveen marked the fifth time in nine matches they have failed to score.

With their final two fixtures coming against teams just ahead in the standings, Het Andere Oranje largely have their fate in their own hands and must rise to the occasion to avoid the extra hassle of the relegation/promotion play-offs.

Only already-relegated Heracles have collected fewer away points than Volendam’s eight, but they travel to Excelsior this weekend buoyed by a 2-0 victory in their last outing on the road, which ended a run of four consecutive Eredivisie away defeats.

Having conceded a quarter of their 52 goals in the opening 15 minutes, Volendam cannot afford another slow start on Sunday, especially in a fixture where they have conceded the opener in eight of the last ten meetings.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

L

D

L

D

W

W

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

L

L

D

L

W

L

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

L

D

D

L

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport

Miliano Jonathans and Hamdi Akujobi will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season as they continue their recovery from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Mathijs Tielemans and Stan Hendrikx have missed each of Excelsior’s last four matches and will also be absent for Sunday’s game.

Derensii Sanches Fernandes has tallied four goals and an assist in his last three matches, making him Excelsior’s most potent attacking threat.

Dave Kwakman remains sidelined with a knee problem and is one of three guaranteed absentees for Volendam, alongside Silvinho Esajas and the suspended Nordin Bukala.

First-choice goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen is a doubt after coming off injured just past the hour mark against Heerenveen.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Zagre, Schouten, Widell, Meissen; Yegoian, Hartjes, Naujoks; Hansson, De Regt, Sanches Fernandes

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Steur; Ugwu, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Bacuna, Yah; Descotte, Kokcu, Ould-Chikh; Veerman

We say: SBV Excelsior 2-1 FC Volendam

The pressure is on Volendam to claim all three points, but Excelsior have both home advantage and momentum on their side.

While we expect a tight encounter with both teams pushing hard, we are backing the hosts to edge a narrow win and secure their top-flight status.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.