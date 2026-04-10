Preview: PEC Zwolle vs SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 10 Apr 2026 13:52

PEC Zwolle will welcome Excelsior to the MAC3PARK Stadion this Sunday afternoon in the Eredivisie, with the hosts aiming to edge closer to mathematical confirmation of their status in the top flight next season.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be aiming to secure all three points from this fixture to ensure they do not end up in the relegation zone by the end of play in the Eredivisie this weekend.

Match preview

PEC Zwolle are edging ever closer to safety and securing their status in the Eredivisie for next season with only seven games remaining.

The hosts come into this fixture nine points above the relegation zone and six ahead of Excelsior, so a win would go a long way in confirming their top-flight status for the next campaign.

Fans of PEC Zwolle will be confident their side can get a result this weekend as they have avoided defeat in 15 of their last 16 Eredivisie matches against Excelsior; however, it must be noted that one defeat did come in the reverse fixture this campaign.

Further confidence will also be taken from the fact that of all teams the Blauwvingers have faced at least ten times at home in the Eredivisie, they have their lowest home loss percentage against Excelsior, 15%.

© Imago

Excelsior come into this match knowing that a loss could see them drop into the relegation zone this weekend if NAC Breda were to collect maximum points from their game.

The visitors are only three points above the relegation zone and only one goal better off than NAC.

This will have fans worried and hoping they find some form before it is too late to ensure they do not drop out of the top flight.

Excelsior have picked up just one point in their last seven Eredivisie matches, fewer than any other team; the Kralingers have suffered as many defeats in their last seven league games as in the previous 17 combined, six.

Fans of the visitors will be hopeful they have been working on shooting during the week, as no club have scored fewer goals in the Eredivisie this season than Excelsior; they have the second-lowest shot conversion rate (8.4% – 347 shots), while opponents PEC Zwolle have the fourth-highest (13.4% – 38 goals from 283 shots).

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

D D D D W L

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

L L L L D L

Team News

© Imago / Box to Box Pictures

PEC Zwolle will be without the services of Shola Shoretire, Jamiro Monteiro, Samir Lagsir and Jasper Schendelaar due to injury.

Fans will be concerned at the absence of Monteiro, as the hosts have won just one of the 11 Eredivisie matches without him this season, averaging 0.7 points; with the midfielder, they have won seven of their 18 league games and averaged 1.4 points per match.

Excelsior will be without Miliano Jonathans, Lewis Schouten, Jerolldino Bergraaf and Hamdi Akujobi, as they are ruled out by injury.

The visitors will hope Gyan de Regt can finally find form, as of all players with at least ten big chances this Eredivisie season, none have a lower conversion rate than he has scored, one of 11, 9%.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Gooijer, Velthuis, McNulty, Floranus; De Rooij, Velanas, Buurmeester, Namli, Oosting; Kostons

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Meissen, Widell, Schouten; Zagre, Hartjes, Naujoks, Bronkhorst; Hansson, Fernandes; de Regt

We say: PEC Zwolle 0-0 SBV Excelsior

Neither side come into this game in good form, and this is a match that may end in a stalemate with the pair knowing how important a point will be for them in the division. Excelsior need a win more than PEC Zwolle, but they have struggled in front of goal this season, and this is likely to continue again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.